Nintendo Switch's unique traits to be "utilised" for the company's next-gen console

The Switch isn't going anywhere for now, but Nintendo is already considering ways to "utilise" the system's features for future consoles.

Speaking in its 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (first spotted by VideoGamer), when asked about future hardware going beyond the limits of a screen, Nintendo director Ko Shiota explained that "because consumers can play Nintendo Switch on a TV or the game console screen itself, it has greatly increased the opportunities for gameplay in various scenes in their lives, compared to previous consoles."

“Through Nintendo Switch, we’ve made many discoveries about where a dedicated video game platform can fit into a consumer’s daily life," he continued. "We see scenes on social media of children and their families sitting around a game console to play, which gives us a renewed sense of the value of our dedicated video game platform. We will utilise these experiences in carefully considering the form our future game consoles will take.”

But don't hold your hopes up for the reveal of a next-gen Ninty console anytime soon. While Shiota may have clarified the company's intentions to build on the design of its current system in the future, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa also stated the company's plans "to extend the life cycle of Nintendo Switch while maximising such advantages [when developing for a single platform].”

The Nintendo Switch originally launched in 2017, with a Lite edition releasing last year to bulk out the family. With that in mind, we've got a while before its successor comes along, but who can complain when we still have Metroid Prime 4, Breath of the Wild 2, and so much more on the way?

For more, be sure to check out all the biggest upcoming games of 2020 on the way