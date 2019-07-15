Nintendo Switch and Breath of the Wild bundle only £299.99 for Prime Day

Why not kick off your Nintendo Switch love affair with a modern masterpice? As part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals, you can grab a grey Nintendo Switch console and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just £299.99. That's a worthwhile saving of £27, down from the price of buying both seperately at £326.99.

As well as the console and the game, you'll also receive £30 in eShop credit to put towards another AAA adventure like Super Mario Odyssey, or a selection of solid indie games to pad out your collection.

If you're less of an intrepid explorer and more of a football fan, you could cut £20 off and grab the same bundle with FIFA 19 and £30 of eshop credit for £279.99, a saving of £14 down from buying the game and the console seperately for £308.99!

If that's not your cup of tea, why don't you pick a bundle that will let you have the best of both worlds and duke it out as both Link and Mario in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? (sadly no Neymar DLC just yet.)

This package will run you £299.99, which will save you £24.99 if you were planning to purchase both the console and game seperately. You'll also get your mitts on that lucrative £30 eShop credit to spend on whatever your heart desires once you're finished kicking seven shades out of a litany of Nintendo characters. The Switch is also the red and blue variant if you're not a fan of grey.

To ensure you have enough storage space, for the games you'll be buying with the eShop credit found in all three of these bundles, perhaps you should checkout the official Nintendo Switch 128GB MicroSD card, which is only £17.99 for Prime Day.

