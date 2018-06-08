Nintendo E3 rumors: Super Smash Bros, Pokemon, and the hopeful dreams of Animal Crossing

Nintendo has already revealed a pair of games that will fall under the spotlight during the Nintendo E3 press conference - Super Smash Bros for Switch and Pokemon Let's Go, the latter offering a Pikachu and an Eevee variety. Interestingly, we know there are probably a few other sneaky E3 2018 games that Nintendo might just pull out of the bag. Ninty’s E3 conference last year included the surprise announcements of a ton of games, including a new Yoshi title and Metroid Prime 4. So who knows what Nintendo has up its sleeves for this year. Well, we can take an educated guess based on Nintendo E3 rumors and a number of other factors as to what we’ll see.

When is the Nintendo E3 conference?

As usual there isn’t technically a Nintendo E3 conference, but a live stream where all the upcoming Nintendo Switch games (and 3DS ones too, no doubt). The Nintendo E3 2018 livestream is being held on June 12 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

Afterwards Nintendo will be hosting its usual line-up of Treehouse streams, where you’ll get better looks at some of the games that it features in its main E3 livestream.

Where can I watch the Nintendo E3 conference?

There are a few places where you can watch the Nintendo E3 event and the Treehouse livestreams. All the action from both days will be streamed live on the official Nintendo E3 2018 website , as well as on YouTube . It’s worth keeping an eye on Ninty’s various Twitter accounts too, as they always have little news bulletins and gifs for each game on them.

Nintendo E3 confirmed games

Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has already confirmed that most of its focus at E3 will be on Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Switch. In fact, the game is Ninty’s key headlining title, and there’s even a Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 tournament on June 12 where players will actually get hands-on with the game for the first time, just hours after the E3 conference. So far, all we’ve had is the above trailer that confirms the game exists, will include the Inkings as playable characters, and solidifies that 2018 release date. The little silhouettes at the end also reveal that Mario and Link are making a comeback, although that doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee

Seeing as a pair of new Pokemon games literally just got announced, it would be crazy for them not to feature in the Nintendo E3 presentation. We've already seen the first trailer (which you can watch above), we know its gameplay is based on a combination of Pokemon Yellow from back in the Game Boy days and the ever popular Pokemon Go. But, of course, ever greedy as we are, we'd love to know a little more about these upcoming spin-offs. Just how far do they deviate from the classic core RPG structure? What are Team Rocket up to? Why are we fighting Mewtwo? How adorable really is Eevee? So many questions, Ninty, so many questions.

Nintendo E3 likely games

Most of the games in this next section are almost sure bets. They were all part of the E3 2017 presentation or have been announced since, and we’re more than ready to hear much, much more about them.

Yoshi

When Nintendo announced this new Yoshi game at E3 last year, its adorable, two-sided, papercraft dioramas were the talk of the town. Yoshi’s been very crafty of late, what with his woollen adventures, and the interactivity on this game’s world seems to build on that creativity. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve seen of the game for a year now. It doesn’t even have a name yet. But, in the latest Nintendo financial earnings , it is listed with a 2018 release date so expect to see more at the Nintendo E3 event.

Metroid Prime 4

Unlike Yoshi, Metroid Prime 4 does have a name, but it doesn’t have any kind of pencilled in release date or even a trailer. All we’ve had so far is the above starscape with the Metroid Prime 4 logo and the tease that it is “now in development for Nintendo Switch”, although it's not clear who by. Ninty, you cheeky devils. That means it should be more than ready for just a little sneak peek at E3 2018, although if you look at how long it took the Japanese gaming giant to show off more of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, fans might be waiting a little while longer.

The core RPG Pokemon Switch game

With the surprise announcement of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, and the confirmation that the core RPG Pokemon Switch game won't arrive until 2019, it's debatable as to whether we'll see any more of the latter at E3. We can still keep our fingers crossed for a least the tiniest of teasers at the Nintendo E3 conference at least, right? So far we’ve seen nothing of the gameplay, or even what it’s called. Early rumors suggested it would be a spin-off of the most recent entries, Pokemon Sun and Moon, potentially called Pokemon Stars. But it’s looking more and more likely that the game will be an all-new game, perhaps in response to the runaway success of the Switch.

Fire Emblem

Another of the E3 2017 announcements included a new Fire Emblem game, and it’s going to be a full strategy RPG title. It’s scheduled for a release sometime in 2018, so the time is ticking for more information on the game, including the title and… any gameplay whatsoever.

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 doesn’t even a vague release date yet, but that doesn’t stop us expecting to see the Switch exclusive pop up during the Nintendo E3 event. From the looks of the teaser trailer revealed at the Game Awards at the end of last year, it looks to be the same kind of stiletto-wearing, ass-kicking, magic-hair-wielding action of the last two games. We’re more than ready to see more.

Nintendo E3 wildcard games

How about some games that might blow our tiny minds if they were revealed at E3? Well, here you go:

Star Fox Grand Prix

The latest of the Nintendo E3 rumors involves information posted by Reddit by user DasVergeben, who has a patchy record at best. But, according to them, Retro Studios - the developer of the Metroid Prime trilogy - is actually working on a Star Fox racing spin-off, “like Diddy Kong Racing mixed with F-Zero”.

“It will have an adventure mode of some kind (think Diddy Kong Racing) and there will be some boss fights and a hub world like it too. It is called Star Fox Grand Prix.”

According to a story from Eurogamer , although the name might be subject to change, the leak lines up with their sources too.

Animal Crossing

If there’s one game in Nintendo’s vast library that would be the perfect fit for the Switch, it’s Animal Crossing. The series always made the most sense on 3DS, because its gameplay is the kind of busy work that allows you to dive in and out while you’re doing other things, like watching the best shows on Netflix . We’ve all done it. Absent-mindedly collecting shells, catching fish and bugs, and paying off your mortgage would be a perfect fit on Switch, and because it’ll be pretty to look at, why not fling it onto the big screen when you get home (sorry Netflix). Thankfully, there are clues that an Animal Crossing Switch game is coming, but whether this E3 is the time to show it off is another matter entirely.

Super Mario Maker

Of all the games that could potentially be ported to Switch, Super Mario Maker seems to make the most sense at this stage. Not only is it a brilliant Mario game in its own right, but what with the interest in the creative elements of Nintendo Labo having quite the surge right now, it’s a great time to talk again about Super Mario Maker.