Nightingale is the new game from former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn

By published

Watch the first trailer for the online RPG now

Former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn revealed the first trailer for Nightingale at The Game Awards 2021, and it was not what we were expecting. 

Nightingale is set to be the debut release from Inflexion Games, the studio formed by Flynn after he left BioWare back in 2018. The teaser trailer – which was pre-alpha in-engine footage – gave us our first look at the lands of Faye, a luscious fantasy world that appears to be segmented by magic portals, populated by a variety of sharply-dressed heroes, and wrought with no end of twisted evil creatures.

While Flynn is best known for working on sprawling RPGs like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Nightingale is going to be a bit of a change of pace. While the 2022 release will still contain RPG elements, it's being positioned as a survival crafting game, cast across a shared-world. You'll band together with friends, battle towering creatures in first-person with guns and magic, and work together with other 'realm walkers' to build, maintain, and protect small pockets of civilization.

It looks like an exciting and very thematic new take on survival games, and with the backing of tech company Improbable, it has a strong basis to start building on. Plus, we already can't get enough of that Victorian fashion.

More information is expected to come in the weeks ahead, so head over to the official website to learn more about Nightingale and what Inflexion Games is working on.

See what else we're looking forward to in our guide to new games 2021 and beyond.

Josh West
Josh West

Josh West is Features Editor of GamesRadar+. With over 10 years experience in both online and print journalism, Josh has written for a number of gaming, entertainment, music, and tech publications, including 3D Artist, Edge, gamesTM, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. He holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing, has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh plays bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.