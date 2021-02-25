Nickelodeon launches studio to make more Avatar and Legend of Korra content

Nickelodeon today announced the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division dedicated to creating more original movies and TV shows based on Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. The studio's first project is being described as "an animated theatrical film," which should begin production sometime in 2021.

Like the recently unveiled Rugrats reboot series, Avatar Studios' movies and TV series will debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service, as well as Nickelodeon platforms, other third-party platforms, and theaters.

"It's hard to believe it's been 19 years since we created Avatar: The Last Airbender," said Avatar and Korra co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino in a joint statement. "But even after all that time, there are still many stories and time periods in Aang's world that we are eager to bring to life. We are fortunate to have an ever-growing community of passionate fans that enjoys exploring the Avatarverse as much as we do. And with this new Avatar Studios venture we have an unparalleled opportunity to develop our franchise and its storytelling on a vast scale, in myriad exciting ways and mediums.

"We're excited to be back at Nickelodeon where Avatar began, doing what we do best in the biggest way possible. We can't wait to build the great teams and productions to make all of this fantasy a reality."

Elsewhere in the Avatarverse, the latest Airbender comic book went on sale February 16 and focuses on Toph and her Metalbending Academy. Our pals at Newsarama spoke with writer Faith Erin Hicks and artist Peter Wartman about the new graphic novel and the future of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise and a bunch of other fun stuff.

