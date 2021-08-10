Niantic’s Pikmin AR game is still on track to release this year according to Nintendo’s latest financial results.

According to the company’s latest financial report , the Pikmin AR title is still due to release before the end of the year. The report itself said: “In our mobile business, we will focus on continuing to operate the applications that we have released to date, along with the application featuring Pikmin from Niantic that is planned for the second half of 2021,”

Niantic is, of course, best known for Pokemon Go . Its side-step into Pikmin territory was first announced back in March this year when the devs stated that they were “overjoyed to make new memories with our partners at Nintendo and YOU!”

The new app will apparently feature gameplay activities that will not only encourage getting outdoors but also “make walking more delightful.” We haven’t seen much else on this game since its announcement, however, it did recently go through public testing through a select number of players in Singapore earlier this year.

Elsewhere at Niantic Labs, the company is currently in the midst of dealing with disappointed players who threatened to boycott Pokemon Go after the studio attempted to undo some of the safety measures introduced to the game during the COVID-19 pandemic . Niantic has since responded to this and stated that it is working with members of the community to address these concerns after the backlash.