New Werewolf and Vampire game trailers let us skip straight to Halloween

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood has a release date and gameplay, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has emerged from a long absence with a CGI teaser.

The Nacon Connect Event has made today into a great day for World of Darkness video games with extremely long titles - both of which are headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X , as well as PC and current-gen consoles. While the new Werewolf game got a delay from its previous 2020 release window to a February 4, 2021 release date, the new look at gameplay will get you ready to rip and tear for Gaia.

With the evil corporation Endron encroaching on every side, only you can fight the corruption within your home, turn the tide with the power of the Werewolf. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is coming to EGS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Feb 4th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/SwazBck0LDJuly 7, 2020

The first gameplay trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood reveals all three of your protagonist's forms: you can use weapons as a human, sneak around and move with agility as a wolf, and transform into a muscle-bound, rage-fueled fusion of the two as a Crinos. As you might expect, the trailer spends the most time with that third form.

The Crinos form lets you take on whole groups of enemy grunts - and even their mech suits that have big Aliens power loader vibes - at once. The arcade inspiration comes through loud and clear as you leap from one enemy to the next, catching whole groups with your claws and dodging attacks with inhuman speed.

And here's an early teaser for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, which is not to be confused with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 .

Embrace the role of 3 vampires, weave between their intertwined stories, unravel fact from fiction, and make choices that will define the future of the city of Boston. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is coming to EGS, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in 2021. pic.twitter.com/E9XC98rWsTJuly 7, 2020

The CGI trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong isn't so direct about its violence, but it's no less bloody. And not only in the sense that it's about a secret society of sexy monsters who literally feed on blood. In Swansong you play as three characters from different vampire clans, each of whom have their own abilities and drives that propel them through charged social interactions that could shape the future of the vampires' secret domain.

We haven't gotten a look at Swansong gameplay yet, but developer Big Bad Wolf last made The Council , so this seems like a promising next step.