New Wasteland 3 patch resolves issues with co-op and "beefs up" Polly and the Cyborg Chickens

InXile has released a new patch for Wasteland 3 that seeks to address some of the issues plaguing the game across all platforms, including problems with co-op, gameplay, and stability.

As spotted by our pals at PC Gamer , Wasteland 3 version 1.1.0 is now live on PC on Steam and GOG, but will roll out across consoles and the Microsoft store later this week.

The team has now identified that "mismatched clients" is causing most of the trouble for PC players trying to buddy up in co-op, and says it "highly encourage[s] both the guest and host ensure they’ve updated properly to the latest version of the game. Players who have disabled automatic updates on Steam and GOG, or those who use the GOG offline installers, should be extra vigilant in ensuring a version match."

That's not the only co-op issue to have been addressed in this update, either. Unspecified issues that cause the loss of character and quest progression has reportedly been fixed, as have the "multiple issues" that cause infinite loading screens, although the team remains "aware this issue is still impacting some players".

The patch also resolves the freeze that happens when players approach a specific robot in Broadmoor Heights, and another issue which sees the UI disappear if you're viewing the main menu "for a long time".

Solutions to gameplay and quest problems have also been addressed, including Fishlips’ encounter, an issue where some players would see an endlessly looping Ambush Site intro, and the La Perla quest. Oh, and Polly and the Cyborg Chickens "have been beefed up", too.

"Issues notwithstanding, Wasteland 3 is a terrific take on a tried-and-true formula," we said in the GamesRadar+ Wasteland 3 review . "It’s tough, but fair. It rewards tinkering, but is straightforward enough that old school Wasteland fans and CRPG novices will both find plenty to enjoy. Both will likely be impressed at how heavily Wasteland 3 weighs your choices; how much it respects your agency and reflects your decisions with consequences that ripple across its world.

"I would love to see inXile attempt to innovate in their next release. The developer has made its name expertly retreading old ground. But, to put it in words the Provost would approve of: “Audentes fortuna iuvat”.