New Uncharted set photos take us behind the scenes of Tom Holland's movie

Just in case you thought it was too good to be true that the Uncharted movie had finally wrapped filming , there are some new behind the scenes photos to prove it really did happen.

The long-awaited action-adventure film will serve as a backstory for Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the videogames of the same name. The photos, provided by Nolan North (aka the voice in Nathan in the games), give us a new glimpse of the set and Nathan’s world – they show an ornate key in a locked cabinet and a world map.

Tom Holland stars in the lead role, while Mark Wahlberg is Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nathan’s future mentor. The supporting cast includes Antonio Banderas, Grey’s Anatomy’s Sophia Taylor Ali, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle.

It’s not been smooth sailing for this movie – news of the adaptation first broke all the way back in 2008. Wahlberg has been attached to the project since 2010 and Holland was cast in 2017, but filming didn’t begin until March 2020. However, the pandemic got in the way, and production was paused until late July. Antonio Banderas had to temporarily leave the production to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in August .

Over the last ten years, the movie has been through seven directors including David O. Russell, Seth Gordon, and Travis Knight. Ruben Fleischer, best known for 2009’s Zombieland and the superhero movie Venom , was confirmed to take over in February 2020, and it seems seven is the lucky number for this movie.