New Transformers movie is on the way with Charm City Kings director in charge

A new Transformers film is reportedly in the works with Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto signed on to direct. The new property will not tie in with any of the Michael Bay films or Bumblebee in any capacity.

Though the project is still in very early stages, we know that Marco Ramirez — former showrunner of Marvel's The Defenders — is signed on to pen the script for Paramount. Ramirez has also worked on other major genre projects like Daredevil, Sons of Anarchy, and Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot in his tenure.

The Soto news comes after he recently signed on to direct Blue Beetle for Warner Bros.’ DC Films unit in addition to his previous Charm City Kings project — an adaptation of the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys. The film won a special jury prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival for its ensemble. Since this new Transformers project is so young, he'll likely have some time to clear his plate before he hops in the director's chair again.

For those wondering about the future of Bay's Transformer franchise, Steven Caple Jr. (of Creed II fame) is currently working on a film in that same universe that's set to premiere sometime in 2022. The main franchise continuation comes after the critical acclaim but overall box office struggle of Bumblebee.

