New Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay clips show the webslinger’s combat abilities

A brief new gameplay trailer has been released for Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Earlier today, GameInformer revealed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be the cover star for their forthcoming issue. Along with the cover reveal, the magazine debuted a brief trailer for Miles Morales, showing the webslinger briefly zipping around a snow-capped New York City.

Elsewhere in the gameplay clips, we can see Miles taking on some evil henchmen. This isn't the first time we've seen Miles Morales taking the fight to the enemy on the streets of New York City - that gameplay reveal came last month in Sony's PS5 games showcase - but there are glimpses of new abilities for our superhero here.

For example, we can briefly see Miles turn invisible, using this cloaking ability to get the drop on a foe. Additionally, the hero also performs a pretty brutal finishing move on an opponent while they're being juggled in the air, slamming them back down onto the ground for a K.O.

Last month, Sony announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be a day one launch title for the PS5. Not only this, but it'll actually also be arriving on the PS4 as well, on the same day. You'll get a better performance from Insomniac's game if you purchase it on Sony's next-gen console though, with a 4K/60FPS performance mode, for example.

More recently, Insomniac announced that the follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man game has gone gold, over a month out from launch. Additionally, it looks like you'll be able to get a Spider-Verse inspired suit in the game, possibly as a pre-order bonus.

For a complete look at all the other game that'll be joining Miles Morales on Sony's next-gen console on day one, head over to our PS5 launch games guide for more.