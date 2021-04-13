New Pokemon Snap trailer showcases some fan-favorite creatures

A New Pokemon Snap trailer gives us a brief look into the Lental Region and its population.

Just below, you can check out the brief New Pokemon Snap trailer, which lasts roughly 30 seconds. The new trailer is a glimpse into the Lental Region, which we're going to be exploring when the game launches on the Nintendo Switch later this month.

New Pokemon Snap is all about a sense of adventure, and the new trailer conveys that with various creatures of all shapes and sizes coming out to play. Throughout the trailer for the Lental Region, we can see creatures like Grookey, Bidoof, Squirtle, Pichu, and many more roaming around.

This is actually a slightly condensed version of another trailer for New Pokemon Snap, that we first saw last week. This Japanese trailer took us on an extended tour around the Lental Region, showing how we could lure Pokemon in using berries and fruit to capture them in the perfect shot.

The recent Japanese trailer also showed us the various biomes we'd be venturing into. There's going to be desert, ocean, mountain, and jungle regions to explore throughout New Pokemon Snap's Lental Region, and there'll even be Legendary Pokemon hiding out throughout the game, like Lugia, which will likely be harder to capture in action than more unassuming 'mons like Pikachu or Charmander.

New Pokemon Snap launches later this month on April 30, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. There's now just over two weeks to wait until the long-awaited revival of the hit 90s game arrives for a brand new generation to experience.

