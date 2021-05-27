New on Netflix in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

June brings plenty of new movies and TV shows to Netflix, with a ton of Originals set to hit the streamer. Along with DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth and popular French thriller series Lupin, June will also see the Liam Neeson-starring The Ice Road arrive to Netflix (US only). Plus, if Godzilla vs. Kong wasn't enough for you, there's original anime series Godzilla Singular Point arriving this month, and you'll also be able to stream animated series Record of Ragnarok soon. Then there's Dancing Queens, a film about a dancer with a dream, and if you're a cat lover, you can't miss Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats.

We've rounded up everything new on Netflix this June – and we've included both the US and UK lists (US first, UK second), so whichever side of the pond you're on, you can settle in and start planning those binge-watches and movie marathons. So, scroll on to check out everything new on Netflix this month.

Sweet Tooth – June 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth is adapted from the DC comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire. It follows a half-human, half-deer boy who has been living a life of safety and seclusion in a society that hunts him – until he meets Jepperd. Together, the two venture across a dangerous America. Susan Downey and MCU alum Robert Downey Jr. executive produce the project, which stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie.

Lupin season 2 – June 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

The next installment in this thrilling French crime drama arrives to Netflix this month. The series follows Assane Diop, a thief inspired by the fictional criminal Arséne Lupin, and on the hunt for revenge on the wealthy Pellegrini family after Hubert Pellegrini wronged his father in the past. Season 2 sees Assane become "the most wanted man in France," while he tries to find his son Raoul – and gains an unexpected ally. Its cast includes Omar Sy, Etan Simon, and Hervé Pierre.

The Ice Road – June 25 (Netflix US)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starring Liam Neeson, this thriller sees a rescue mission launched to save some trapped miners – but the only way to get there is across the treacherous ice roads. All is not as it seems, though, and the rescue crew find themselves working against those who wish to sabotage their efforts. Along with Neeson, the cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder, Matt McCoy, and Holt McCallany.

Everything new on Netflix US this June

New on Netflix: June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (Netflix Original)

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings seasons 1 – 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

New on Netflix: June 2

2 Hearts

Alone season 7

Carnaval (Netflix Original)

Kim's Convenience season 5

New on Netflix: June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (Netflix Original)

Creator's File: GOLD (Netflix Original)

Dancing Queens (Netflix Original)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Summertime season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Netflix Original)

Feel Good season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Original)

Trippin' with the Kandasamys (Netflix Original)

Xtreme (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 7

Vampire Academy

New on Netflix: June 9

Awake (Netflix Original)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Original)

LA's Finest season 2

Tragic Jungle (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lupin Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Skater Girl (Netflix Original)

Trese (Netflix Original)

Wish Dragon (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

New on Netflix: June 14

Elite Short Stories (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 15

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury season 1

Rhyme Time Town season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Original)

Workin' Moms season 5 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town (Netflix Original)

Silver Skates (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 17

Black Summer season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Gift season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hospital Playlist season 2 (Netflix Original)

Katla (Netflix Original)

Silver Linings Playbook

New on Netflix: June 18

A Family (Netflix Original)

Elite season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fatherhood (Netflix Original)

Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Original)

The Rational Life (Netflix Original)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 19

Nevertheless (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 22

This Is Pop (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Original)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (Netflix Original)

Murder by the Coast (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Original)

The Naked Director season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 25

The A List season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Ice Road (Netflix Original)

Sex/Life (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 26

Wonder Boy

New on Netflix: June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 29

StarBeam season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Original)

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June TBA

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Netflix Original)

Jiva! (Netflix Original)

Ray (Netflix Original)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix Original)

So Not Worth It (Netflix Original)

Everything new on Netflix UK this June

New on Netflix: June 1

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Boogeyman

CoComelon

Colombiana

Count Arthur Strong

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach season 1

Married to Medicine season 2

Nigella: At My Table season 1

Octonauts

One Chance

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall season 1

Roh

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Soul

Summoned

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (Netflix Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Thomas and Friends season 24

Top Coppers season 1

New on Netflix: June 2

Carnaval (Netflix Original)

Kim's Convenience season 5

Sophie Seeks 7

New on Netflix: June 3

Creator’s File: GOLD (Netflix Original)

Dancing Queens (Netflix Original)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Netflix Original)

Summertime season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Girl and the Gun

New on Netflix: June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (Netflix Original)

Human: The World Within (Netflix Original)

Sweet and Sour (Netflix Original)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Original)

Trippin' with the Kandasamys (Netflix Original)

Yesterday

New on Netflix: June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 7

Strange But True

New on Netflix: June 9

Awake (Netflix Original)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Original)

Tragic Jungle (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 10

Locombianos (Netflix Original)

Trese (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 11

Lupin Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Skater Girl (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 14

Elite Short Stories (Netflix Original)

Let's Eat season 1

Rhyme Time Town season 2 (Netflix Original)

Silver Skates (Netflix Original)

Song One

The Karate Kid

Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Original)

Workin' Moms (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 17

Black Summer season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Gift season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 18

Elite season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fatherhood (Netflix Original)

Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Original)

Rurouni Kenshin 1 – 3

So Not Worth It (Netflix Original)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Original)

The Naked Director season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 25

Sex/Life (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 29

StarBeam (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Original)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: June TBA