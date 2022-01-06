New on Netflix in January 2022: All the new movies and shows

A new year means plenty of new movies and TV shows on Netflix – the streamer is starting 2022 with a bang.

For starters, you can catch the first part of Ozark season 4 , as the hit crime thriller starts to tie up its many threads. It's a good month for TV on the platform – other new additions include Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, starring Kristen Bell. And if you fancy a bit of escapist reality TV after all of that, Too Hot to Handle is back for season 3.

As for movies, new period drama Munich – The Edge of War arrives on the streamer this month, while the US can enjoy titles like Phantom Thread and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo . Over in the UK, new additions include Marie Antoinette and The Invisible Man .

Ozark season 4 part 1 – January 21

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ozark is back for its final season – or the first part of it, at least. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return as the Byrds, a married couple who get entangled with local crime families and drug cartels after moving their family to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. While plot details for season 4 are being kept under wraps, it seems likely that we can expect big things from the Ozark finale – Bateman previously assured viewers that things will "end with a bang(s)".

All of Us Are Dead – January 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

After the success of Squid Game and Hellbound, it seems South Korean dramas are a winner for Netflix. And now there's a new contender on the horizon: All of Us Are Dead, a coming-of-age horror thriller set during a zombie apocalypse. The 12-part series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-soo directed the series, which was written by Chun Sung-il.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – January 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kristen Bell stars in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a satirical take on the glossy thriller that's taken the world of fiction by storm in recent years. She plays Anna, a heartbroken woman whose life mostly consists of drinking wine and watching life go by without her from her window – that is, until a handsome stranger moves in across the street and she witnesses a murder (or does she…?).

New on Netflix US in January 2022

New on Netflix US: January 1

300

1BR

Annie

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Godzilla

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

The Hook Up Plan season 3

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Woo

New on Netflix US: January 4

Action Pack

New on Netflix US: January 5

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

New on Netflix US: January 6

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2)

The Club part 2

The Wasteland

New on Netflix US: January 7

Hype House season 1

Johnny Test season 2

New on Netflix US: January 10

Undercover season 3

New on Netflix US: January 11

Dear Mother

New on Netflix US: January 12

How I Fell in Love With a Gangster

New on Netflix US: January 13

Brazen

Chosen

Photocopier

The Journalist season 1

New on Netflix US: January 14

After Life season 3

Archive 81

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

The House season 1

This Is Not a Comedy

New on Netflix US: January 16

Phantom Thread

New on Netflix US: January 17

After We Fell

New on Netflix US: January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

New on Netflix US: January 19

El marginal season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González – The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle season 3

New on Netflix US: January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream

The Royal Treatment

New on Netflix US: January 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father’s Violin

Ozark season 4 part 1

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series part 2

Summer Heat season 1

That Girl Lay Lay season 1

New on Netflix US: January 24

Three Songs for Benazir

New on Netflix US: January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

New on Netflix US: January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season 1

I Am Georgina season 1

New on Netflix US: January 28

All of Us Are Dead season 1

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 1

Feria: The Darkest Light season 1

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness season 1

Home Team

In From the Cold season 1

The Orbital Children season 1 part 1

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

New on Netflix UK in January 2022

New on Netflix UK: January 1

Cats

Fracture

Half Brothers

Marie Antoinette

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rainbow Rangers season 2

Scream 4

She's the Man

Silver Linings Playbook

The Hook Up Plan season 3

Werewolves Within

New on Netflix UK: January 3

The Gentlemen

The Nest

New on Netflix UK: January 5

Four to Dinner

Ready Steady Cook season 1

Rebelde

Redemption of a Rogue

New on Netflix UK: January 6

Hanwoo Rhapsody season 1

The Club part 2

The Wasteland

Uncle Drew

New on Netflix UK: January 7

Hype House season 1

Johnny Test season 2

Mother / Android

New on Netflix UK: January 10

Undercover season 3

New on Netflix UK: January 11

Dead Mother

New on Netflix UK: January 12

How I Fell in Love With a Gangster

New on Netflix UK: January 13

Brazen

Photocopier

Shaman King

The Journalist season 1

New on Netflix UK: January 14

After Life season 3

Animal Park

Archive 81 season 1

Maiden

The House season 1

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

New on Netflix UK: January 15

Arigato JaruJaru Tower

Dancer

Dolittle

Greed

Sniper Assassin's End

New on Netflix UK: January 17

Annabelle Comes Home

The Ice King

New on Netflix UK: January 18

DOTA: Dragon's Blood (Book 2)

New on Netflix UK: January 19

El marginal season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González – The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle season 3

New on Netflix UK: January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream

The Royal Treatment

New on Netflix UK: January 21

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War

Ozark season 4 part 1

Summer Heat season 1

That Girl Lay Lay season 1

Top Secrets UFO Projects Declassified

New on Netflix UK: January 22

Emma.

New on Netflix UK: January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

New on Netflix UK: January 27

Chosen season 1

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season 1

I Am Georgina season 1

New on Netflix UK: January 28

All of Us Are Dead season 1

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 1

Feria: The Darkest Light season 1

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness season 1

Home Team

In From the Cold season 1

The Orbital Children season 1 part 1

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

New on Netflix UK: January 29