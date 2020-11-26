New on Netflix in December 2020: All the new movies and shows

There are loads of great films and TV shows new on Netflix this December. From tons of originals to classic movies, you’re sure to find something to enjoy this holiday season – and you won’t need to worry about looking too hard for Christmas movies either, with plenty of festive offerings hitting the streamer.
From Mank to Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas, Netflix has everything you need to keep you entertained through a winter spent indoors. There’s the Jurassic Park trilogy, The Da Vinci Code, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. As for originals, there's Selena: The Series, Sweet Home, Your Name Engraved Herein, and so many more. Check out our top five Netflix original choices below, all of which are available in the UK and US, and the complete list of shows that are new on Netflix this December in the US below that.
Mank – December 4
David Fincher’s newest film, Mank, is a black and white classic Hollywood-inspired look at the story behind the making of Citizen Kane, specifically how the screenplay co-written by Gary Oldman’s Herman J. Mankiewicz (the eponymous Mank) came to be. Our sister magazine Total Film gave the movie five stars, and the flick is emerging as an Oscars front-runner. Sure to be the talk of tinsel town, this is definitely not a film to be missed.
The Prom – December 11
If you’re looking for a glitzy, colourful, feel-good showstopper this holiday season, look no further than Ryan Murphy’s The Prom. Boasting a cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and James Corden, you can’t go wrong with this Broadway adaptation about a high schooler who wants to take her girlfriend to prom against a ban from the head of the PTA – and with the help of some stage stars trying to boost their ailing careers.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – December 18
Another Oscar contender, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is also Chadwick Boseman’s last leading role. Viola Davis stars as the titular character in this adaptation of August Wilson’s stage play of the same name. The film, co-produced by Denzel Washington, takes place over one afternoon, and sees Ma Rainey, a legendary blues singer, in a battle with her manager – while Boseman’s character Levee tries to fulfil his ambitions.
The Midnight Sky – December 23
Directed by and starring George Clooney, this sci-fi film co-stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler. Clooney plays a scientist in the Arctic, who must try to prevent Jones’ Sully and the rest of her astronaut crew from coming back to Earth while it’s in the midst of a disaster. It might not be the best escapism considering current events, but with Clooney behind and in front of the camera, it’s sure to be an excellent film nonetheless.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 – December 31
The final instalment in this original series arrives in December, and from the trailer we’re sure to see an action-packed finale, with a war on the horizon and two Sabrinas in the mix. Plus, Lucifer and Lilith have a baby on the way, which is almost definitely going to cause our main character no small amount of trouble. If some light horror-style escapism is what you’re after this holiday season, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the way to go.
Every new Netflix December 2020 releases in the US
New on Netflix: December 1
- Angela’s Christmas Wish – Netflix Original
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Netflix Original
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show – Netflix Original
- 3 Days to Kill
- 50 First Dates
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
- Angels & Demons
- Are You The One seasons 1–2
- Chef
- The Da Vinci Code
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Effie Gray
- Gormiti season 1
- The Happytime Murders
- Ink Master seasons 1–2
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Little Nicky
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Monster House
- Peppermint
- Quigley Down Under
- Runaway Bride
- Super Wings season 3
- Stargate SG-1 seasons 1–10
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Why Did I Get Married?
New on Netflix: December 2
- Alien Worlds – Netflix Original
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic – Netflix Original
- Fierce – Netflix Original
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 3
- Break – Netflix Original
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday – Netflix Original
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 4
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag – Netflix Original
- Big Mouth season 4 – Netflix Original
- Bombay Rose – Netflix Original
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – Netflix Original
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) – Netflix Original
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 3 – Netflix Original
- Kings of Joburg season 1 – Netflix Original
- Leyla Everlasting – Netflix Original
- Mank – Netflix Original
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – Netflix Original
- Selena: The Series – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 5
- Detention – Netflix Original
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 7
- Ava
- Manhunt: Deadly Games
New on Netflix: December 8
- Bobbleheads The Movie
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem – Netflix Original
- Lovestruck in the City – Netflix Original
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 – Netflix Original
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – Netflix Original
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers – Netflix Original
- Triple 9
New on Netflix: December 9
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas – Netflix Original
- The Big Show Show: Christmas – Netflix Original
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) – Netflix Original
- The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 10
- Alice in Borderland – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 11
- A Trash Truck Christmas – Netflix Original
- Canvas – Netflix Original
- Giving Voice – Netflix Original
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) – Netflix Original
- The Prom – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 14
- A California Christmas – Netflix Original
- Hilda season 2 – Netflix Original
- Tiny Pretty Things – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York seasons 1–2
- The Challenge seasons 10 and 13
- Grizzlies
- The Professor and the Madman
- Pup Academy season 2
- Song Exploder: Volume 2 – Netflix Original
- Teen Mom 2 seasons 1–2
New on Netflix: December 16
- Anitta: Made In Honorio – Netflix Original
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America – Netflix Original
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding – Netflix Original
- Nocturnal Animals
- The Ripper – Netflix Original
- Run On – Netflix Original
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 17
- Braven
New on Netflix: December 18
- Guest House
- Home for Christmas season 2 – Netflix Original
- Jeopardy! Champion Run V
- Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
- Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
- Jeopardy! College Championship
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix Original
- Sweet Home – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 20
- Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum
New on Netflix: December 21
- The Con Is On
New on Netflix: December 22
- After We Collided
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck – Netflix Original
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – Netflix Original
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
- Timmy Time season 2
New on Netflix: December 23
- The Midnight Sky – Netflix Original
- Your Name Engraved Herein – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 25
- Bridgerton – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 26
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) – Netflix Original
- DNA – Netflix Original
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 3: Sahara – Netflix Original
- Go! Go! Cory Carson season 3 – Netflix Original
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 27
- Sakho & Mangane season 1
New on Netflix: December 28
- Cops and Robbers – Netflix Original
- Rango
New on Netflix: December 29
- Dare Me season 1
New on Netflix: December 30
- Best Leftovers Ever! – Netflix Original
- Equinox – Netflix Original
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise – Netflix Original
New on Netflix: December 31
- Best of Stand-Up 2020 – Netflix Original
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 – Netflix Original