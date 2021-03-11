New on Marvel Unlimited (March 2021): All the comics arriving this month

March is a month of big beginnings and big endings at Marvel Unlimited. The House of Ideas' flat-rate, Netflix-style comics reading service is adding a host of new comics this month - including the beginning of the current 'King in Black' event and the ending of the massive 'X of Swords' X-Men event.
That's not all, as the comic book tie-in to the upcoming Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K. begins this month on Marvel Unlimited with M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #1.
Other new series beginning this month on Marvel Unlimited are Power Pack, The Union, S.W.O.R.D., Black Cat, and King in Black: Namor.
And if you're hoping to read something with a solid beginning, middle, and end available, the limited series Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Fantastic Four: Antithesis, Atlantis Attacks, Spider-Man, and Maestro will wrap up this month on Marvel Unlimited.
Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.
And if you're looking for a similar experience but from a variety of publishers, check out DC Universe Infinite's March 2021 additions and comiXology Unlimited's March 2021 additions.
Week of March 1
- Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR
- Daredevil #24
- Doctor Doom #9
- Excalibur #15
- Falcon & Winter Soldier #5
- Fantastic Four: Antithesis #4
- Maestro #4
- Marvel #2
- Power Pack #1
- Shang-Chi #3
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6
- Werewolf By Night #2
- X Of Swords: Destruction #1
- X-Men #15
Week Of March 8
- Atlantis Attacks #5
- Black Widow #4
- Champions #3
- Civil War: Marvels Snapshots #1
- Daredevil #25
- Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1
- Hellions #7
- King In Black #1
- M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #1
- Miles Morales: Spider-man #21
- The Union #1
- Thor #10
- X-Factor #5
Week Of March 15
- Amazing Spider-Man #54
- Avengers #39
- Captain Marvel #24
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #9
- Juggernaut #4
- King In Black: Namor #1
- Marauders #16
- S.W.O.R.D. #1
- Spider-Man #5
- Star Wars #9
- Strange Academy #6
- The Rise Of Ultraman #4
- Venom #31
- Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #3
Week Of March 22
- Black Cat #1
- Captain America #26
- Deadpool #9
- Fantastic Four #27
- Heroes At Home #1
- Immortal Hulk #41
- Iron Man #4
- King In Black: Immortal Hulk #1
- Magnificent Ms. Marvel #17
- New Mutants #14
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #8
- Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #2
- Taskmaster #2
- Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #2
- X-Force #15
Week of March 29
- Amazing Spider-Man #54.1
- Doctor Doom #10
- Excalibur #16
- King In Black #2
- Maestro #5
- Marvel #3
- Spider-Woman #7
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #8
- U.S.Agent #2
