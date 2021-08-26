New on Disney Plus in September 2021: All the new movies and shows

September brings plenty of excellent new movies and TV shows to Disney Plus. Marvel's What If...? continues worldwide, along with new episodes of The Walking Dead and Only Murders in the Building in the UK. Then there's the latest release from the galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars: Visions arriving this month. Billie Eilish's one of a kind concert special also debuts soon, and in the UK, American Horror Stories kicks off September 8, if you're in the mood for a fright.
We've rounded up every single movie and TV show arriving to Disney Plus this September, in both the US and the UK – so you can start planning your binge-watches whichever side of the pond you're on. We've also picked out our top three choices from the list to help you get started with everything the streamer has to offer this month. So, scroll on to see everything coming to Disney Plus this September.
Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – September 3
Singer Billie Eilish takes to the Hollywood Bowl stage to perform her latest album, Happier than Ever, from start to finish. The special will also feature animation, which will explore Los Angeles. Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne co-direct. FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, and guitarist Romero Lubambo will make guest appearances. "It's a concert film, but it's also a story at the same time," Eilish says in the special's trailer.
American Horror Stories – September 8
UK viewers can start watching Ryan Murphy's latest show, American Horror Stories, this September on Disney Plus following its earlier Hulu release in the US. A spin-off of the similarly titled American Horror Story, this terrifying anthology series features returning cast members like Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman, and Dylan McDermott. The first two episodes revolve around the infamous Murder House, while other installments deal with a film that drives audiences wild, a camping trip gone wrong, and a violent Christmas.
Star Wars Visions – September 22
This Star Wars anime anthology is made up of nine episodes from a range of studios. Each installment will explore a new corner of the galaxy far, far away, and are titled: The Duel, Tatooine Rhapsody, The Twins, The Village Bride, The Ninth Jedi, T0-B1, The Elder, Lop & Ocho, and Akakiri. The star-studded voice cast features Temuera Morrison back as Boba Fett, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Henry Golding, David Harbour, Lucy Liu, and George Takei.
New on Disney Plus US in September 2021
New on Disney Plus September 1
- Alaska Animal Rescue season 2
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog – Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog – Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad season 1, 4 episodes
- Dug Days (Shorts)
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings
- Monsters at Work episode 10
- Turner & Hooch episode 7
- What If...? episode 4
New on Disney Plus September 2
- Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal
New on Disney Plus September 3
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
New on Disney Plus: September 8
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective season 2, 15 episodes
- Disney's Pepper Ann, seasons 1 – 3
- The Incredible Dr. Pol season 19, 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws season 1
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 1
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 7
- Turner & Hooch episode 8
- What If...? episode 5
New on Disney Plus: September 10
- Disney Far Away From Raven's Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Twenty Something (Short)
New on Disney Plus: September 15
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool season 2
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 16
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4, 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade season 1, 3 episodes
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 8
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 2
- Turner & Hooch episode 9
- What If...? episode 6
New on Disney Plus: September 17
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney's Broadway Hits At London's Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Nona (Short)
New on Disney Plus: September 22
- Dog: Impossible season 2
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1, 7 episodes
- Star Wars: Visions – Season 1 Premiere
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – Bonus Featurettes
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 9
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 3
- Turner & Hooch episode 10
- What If...? episode 7
New on Disney Plus: September 24
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
- A Spark Story
New on Disney Plus: September 29
- Disney's Magic Bake-Off season 1, 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies season 3, 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool season 1
- Disney Junior Vampirina season 3
- Great Barrier Reef season 1
- The Hatcher Family Dairy season 1
- Rolie Polie Olie seasons 1 – 5
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 10
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 4
- Turner & Hooch episode 11
- What If...? episode 8
New on Disney Plus UK September 2021
New on Disney Plus: September 1
- Dug Days
- Monsters at Work episode 10
- What If...? episode 4
- Turner & Hooch episode 7
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6
- American Dad season 17 episode 9
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 3
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 4
- That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 1
- Sydney to the Max YR3 episodes 1 – 10
- Minnie's Bow Toons
- Wicked Tuna: North vs South YR6
- World's Deadliest: Jaws & Sins
- Drugged 2
- Breakout YR2
- Motherland: Fort Salem season 1
New on Disney Plus: September 2
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
New on Disney Plus: September 3
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- The D'Amelio Show
- War Of The Worlds season 2 episode 8
- Cannibal Sharks
- King of Coke: Living the High Life
- The Martian
- That Thing You Do!
- Derailed
- The A-Team
New on Disney Plus: September 6
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3
New on Disney Plus: September 7
- Only Murders In The Building episode 4
New on Disney Plus: September 8
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 1
- What If...? episode 5
- Turner & Hooch episode 8
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 7
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 5
- American Horror Stories episode 1
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 4
- That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 2
- American Dad season 17 episode 10
- Private Practice season 1 – 6
- Secret Life of Predators
- Riding Britain's Railway
- The Truth Behind 2
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies season 3
New on Disney Plus: September 10
- Pixar – Sparkshort – Twenty Something
- Disney Far Away From Raven's Home
- 9/11 Control the Skies
- My 9/11
- 9/11: The Plane that Hit the Pentagon
- George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview
- Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist
- The Next Mega Tsunami
- Return from the Dead
- Maze Runner: Scorch Trials
- Walk the Line
- He Got Game
New on Disney Plus: September 11
- Bin Laden's Hard Drive
New on Disney Plus: September 13
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 4
New on Disney Plus: September 14
- Only Murders In The Building episode 5
New on Disney Plus: September 15
- What If...? episode 6
- Turner & Hooch episode 9
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 8
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 2
- American Horror Stories episode 2
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 8
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 6
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 5
- American Dad season 17 episode 11
- That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 3
- Mickey Mouse Hot Diggity Dog Tales
- Sadie Sparks Shorts
- No Man Left Behind
- Botswana
- Facing... YR1
- The Orville seasons 1 – 2
- No Offence seasons 1 – 3
New on Disney Plus: September 17
- Pixar SparkShort – Nona
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney's Broadway Hits At London's Royal Albert Hall
- Water and Power: A California Heist
- Petra: Secrets of the Ancient Builders
- Worst Weather Ever?
- Hitler The Junkie
- Hitler's Supergun
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Hitler's Teen Killers
- Deadpool
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- Antwone Fisher
New on Disney Plus: September 20
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5
New on Disney Plus: September 21
- Only Murders In The Building episode 6
New on Disney Plus: September 22
- Star Wars Visions
- What If...? episode 7
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 3
- Turner & Hooch episode 10
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 9
- Y: The Last Man episodes 1 – 3
- American Horror Stories episode 3
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 7
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 6
- American Dad season 17 episode 12
- That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 4
- Just Roll With It YR2
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist
- Africa's Deadliest 4
- Taboo 7
- Lion Ranger
- Stumptown season 1
- Press season 1
- Deadwater Fell season 1
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1, 7 episodes
New on Disney Plus: September 24
- A Spark Story
- Witness Disaster
- Giraffe: African Giant
- Strangest Bird Alive
- 2000s Greatest Tragedies
- American Blackout
- Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers
- Dino Death Match
- Inside the Muslim Brotherhood
- The Descendants
- Taken 3
- Cinderella Man
- Broken Arrow
New on Disney Plus: September 27
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 6
New on Disney Plus: September 28
- Only Murders in the Building episode 7
New on Disney Plus: September 29
- Turner & Hooch episode 11
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 10
- What If...? episode 8
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 4
- The Great North episodes 1 – 2
- American Horror Stories episode 4
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 10
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 8
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 7
- American Dad season 17 episode 13
- That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 5
- Dino Ranch, 7 episodes
- Raven's Home YR4, 11 episodes
- Africa's Hunters YR1-2
- Modern Family season 9
- Mistresses seasons 1 – 4
