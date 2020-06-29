New on Disney Plus (July 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

What's new on Disney Plus in July 2020? Well, quite a lot, actually.

While Disney's streaming service may not have quite the sheer number of original shows as Netflix quite yet, the Mouse has a few very exciting releases coming over the next few weeks. First and foremost is Hamilton, the filmed version of the broadway musical that retells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Tickets to the Broadway show were almost impossible to snag, and now there's finally a way to get front row. If you're not excited yet, you should be.

Muppets Now also starts later in the month. The original series sees Kermit and crew return for a particularly odd concept: this is the Muppets unscripted. Each episode is split into three parts – a game show, a cooking show, and a talk show.

There's also one major movie arriving on Disney Plus: Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ron Howards adventure in a galaxy far, far away is heaps of fun – perhaps surprisingly so, considering how an origins story about Han Solo could have gone catastrophically wrong. If you missed this in cinemas, be sure to catch it here.

One further note: this is what's coming to Disney Plus US. For our readers in the UK, the originals coming to the streaming service will also be available in the UK, but Disney has not revealed which other major titles are coming. We'll update this as soon as we know.

New on Disney Plus: July 3

Animal ER (seasons 1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (seasons 1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life (continues weekly)

Disney Family Sundays (continues weekly)

One Day at Disney, episode 131 (continues weekly)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, episode 108 (continues weekly)

New on Disney Plus: July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (season 1)

Gigantosaurus (season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo (season 3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

New on Disney Plus: July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (seasons 1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (season 1)

New on Disney Plus: July 24

Wild Congo (season 1)

Wild Sri Lanka (season 1)

Rogue Trip (episodes 101-108)

New on Disney Plus: July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (season 1)

Animal Showdown (season 1)

Best Job Ever (season 1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (season 1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season 8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (season 1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (season 1)

King Fishers (season 1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (seasons 1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (season 1)

What Sam Sees (season 1)

Muppets Now, episode 101 (start date)