New on Disney Plus (July 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

What's new on Disney Plus in July 2020? Well, quite a lot, actually.
While Disney's streaming service may not have quite the sheer number of original shows as Netflix quite yet, the Mouse has a few very exciting releases coming over the next few weeks. First and foremost is Hamilton, the filmed version of the broadway musical that retells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Tickets to the Broadway show were almost impossible to snag, and now there's finally a way to get front row. If you're not excited yet, you should be.
Muppets Now also starts later in the month. The original series sees Kermit and crew return for a particularly odd concept: this is the Muppets unscripted. Each episode is split into three parts – a game show, a cooking show, and a talk show.
There's also one major movie arriving on Disney Plus: Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ron Howards adventure in a galaxy far, far away is heaps of fun – perhaps surprisingly so, considering how an origins story about Han Solo could have gone catastrophically wrong. If you missed this in cinemas, be sure to catch it here.
One further note: this is what's coming to Disney Plus US. For our readers in the UK, the originals coming to the streaming service will also be available in the UK, but Disney has not revealed which other major titles are coming. We'll update this as soon as we know.
New on Disney Plus: July 3
Animal ER (seasons 1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (seasons 1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton
Pixar in Real Life (continues weekly)
Disney Family Sundays (continues weekly)
One Day at Disney, episode 131 (continues weekly)
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, episode 108 (continues weekly)
New on Disney Plus: July 10
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (season 1)
Gigantosaurus (season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo (season 3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
New on Disney Plus: July 17
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (seasons 1-2)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile (season 1)
New on Disney Plus: July 24
Wild Congo (season 1)
Wild Sri Lanka (season 1)
Rogue Trip (episodes 101-108)
New on Disney Plus: July 31
Alaska Animal Rescue (season 1)
Animal Showdown (season 1)
Best Job Ever (season 1)
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World (season 1)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season 8)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (season 1)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (season 1)
King Fishers (season 1)
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko (seasons 1-2)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (season 1)
What Sam Sees (season 1)
Muppets Now, episode 101 (start date)