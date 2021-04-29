New on Disney Plus in May 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month means another new batch of movies and TV shows are coming to Disney Plus , and we've put them all into this handy list for you. If you're looking to fill The Mandalorian -shaped hole in your life, new animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is coming to the streamer via weekly episodes, starting on – when else? – May 4, AKA Star Wars Day. Plus, Cruella, the origin story of the 101 Dalmatians villain, is being released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access at the end of the month.

Plus, there's a whole bunch of movies and shows being added to Disney Plus in the UK courtesy of Star , including all seasons of New Girl and movies like Little Miss Sunshine and Raising Arizona. That's just the start of it, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Disney Plus in the US and the UK in April 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a group of elite and experimental clones who were first introduced to us in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars – they each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. However, in this new series from the mind of The Mandalorian 's Dave Filoni, they find themselves in a rapidly changing galaxy as they take on daring mercenary missions in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – May 21

The newest installment in Pixar's behind the scenes documentary series takes a deep dive into everything from the importance of time in movies like Up and Brave to Pixar's iconic animated villains. The series continues to center personal and cinematic stories, which provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of the beloved animation studios. This new installment consists of five episodes, narrated by comedian W. Kamau Bell, and they're all dropping on Disney Plus on May 21.

Cruella – May 28 (Premier Access)

Set in '70s London, Cruella follows Emma Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara. Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou also star.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this May

New on Disney Plus: May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1

New on Disney Plus: May 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 7

Big Shot episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2

Wander Over Yonder seasons 1-2

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

New on Disney Plus: May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 8

Big Shot episode 5

Special Agent Oso seasons 1-2

Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps season 1

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero season 15

Race to the Center of the Earth

New on Disney Plus: May 21

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Unpacked: About Time

Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain

Unpacked: The Squint Test

Unpacked: Inner Drive

Unpacked: No Small Roles

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 9

Big Shot episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4

Big City Greens season 2

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures season 1

Ice Road Rescue season 5

Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 6

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

New on Disney Plus: May 28

Cruella (Premier Access)

Launchpad

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 10

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 3

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 5

Big Shot episode 7

Bluey Shorts season 2

Sydney to the Max season 3, episodes 1-8

Kingdom of the Polar Bears season 1

Wicked Tuna season 10, episodes 1-7

Everything new on Disney Plus UK this May

New on Disney Plus UK: May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: May 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2

Big Shot episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 7

Dollface episode 10

Filthy Rich episode 5

neXt episode 9

Grown-ish season 3, episode 2

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 5

New Girl seasons 1-7

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 6

(500) Days of Summer

Unbreakable

Unstoppable

Glass

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman seasons 1-3

Dog: Impossible season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1

Filthy Rich episode 6

Big Shot episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 8

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 7

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 6

Grown-ish season 3, episode 3

neXt episode 10

Station 19 seasons 1-3

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

This Means War

The Art of Getting By

Fancy Nancy season 2, episodes 1-25

Sadie Sparks episode 1

911 Rescue Cops season 1

Anastasia

An Affair to Remember

Year of the Scab

What Carter Lost

Tim Richmond: To The Limit

There’s No Place Like Home

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

The Dominican Dream

Phi Slama Jama

Of Miracles and Men

Little Big Men

Doc and Darryl

New on Disney Plus UK: May 21

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain

Unpacked: The Squint Test

Unpacked: Inner Drive

Unpacked: No Small Roles

Big Shot episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 1

Big Sky episode 10

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 7

Grown-ish season 3, episode 4

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 8

Filthy Rich episode 7

Angel seasons 1-5

The Monuments Men

Water for Elephants

Raising Arizona

Gulliver’s Travels

Raven’s Home season 4, episodes 1-9

To Catch a Smuggler season 1

Drugs Inc. Dealer POV

New on Disney Plus UK: May 28