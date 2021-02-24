New on Amazon Prime in March 2021: All the new movies and shows

There's plenty of movies and TV shows new on Amazon Prime Video this March 2021 to enjoy, with everything from iconic flicks like the Back to the Future trilogy to the Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford-starring Out of Africa. There's even a range of sci-fi on offer: for a wholesome intergalactic tale of friendship, there's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, or for a different kind of alien adventure, try Attack the Block. Whatever you're in the mood for this spring, there's bound to be something on the streamer for you, whether that's a brand new comedy like Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, or a new superhero offering like the original animated series Invincible.

If you're across the pond, we've also rounded up all the new content hitting the streamer in the UK this month at the bottom of this article, including star-studded slapstick comedy The War with Grandpa, and '80s teen classic The Breakfast Club. Scroll on to check out everything new on Amazon Prime Video this March.

Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back as Prince Akeem and Semmi in this follow-up to 1988's classic comedy Coming to America. This time, the duo head to the states to track down Akeem's heir, who then returns to Zamunda with them to learn the royal ropes. Expect plenty of laughs, as well as the return of more familiar faces like the barber shop crew, and Murphy and Hall showing off their chameleon-like acting skills. The movie also stars James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, KiKi Layne, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, John Amos, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Invincible

This superhero comedy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, who co-created The Walking Dead comic. An adult animated series in the vein of HBO Max's Harley Quinn, the show follows Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man, AKA Nolan Grayson. After Mark's 17th birthday, he starts to develop his own powers – but his father is there to help him learn how to handle them. Expect plenty of bloody violence.

The series also boasts an all-star cast, with The Walking Dead and Minari's Steven Yeun voicing Mark, J.K. Simmons voicing Nolan, and Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Ezra Miller, Mahershala Ali and more also lending their voices to the series.

The War With Grandpa

If you're in the US, you've probably already caught this movie – but for UK viewers, it arrives this March. Starring Robert De Niro, Uma Therman, and Christopher Walken, the film follows a recently widowed grandpa (De Niro) who moves back in with his daughter (Therman) after a self-checkout mix-up at a store leaves him accidentally shoplifting. Given the bedroom belonging to his grandson (Oakes Fegley), the two descend into a prank war. It's a slapstick comedy that didn't get great reviews when it released in the US, but it'll probably provide enough lighthearted laughs to get you through lockdown.

Everything new on Amazon US this March

New on Amazon Prime: March 1

48 Hrs.

50/50

Another 48 Hrs.

As Good As It Gets

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack The Block

A Very Brady Sequel

Back To The Future

Back To The Future Part 2

Back To The Future Part 3

Beloved

Cocktail

Due Date

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Extract

For Colored Girls

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

In The Line Of Fire

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Patriot Games

Patriots Day

Priceless

Rain Man

Religulous

Rushmore

Shine A Light

Silverado

Sliver

Sydney White

The Full Monty

The Spirit

The Terminal

The Whole Nine Yards

Tombstone

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns

W.

Wet Hot American Summer

New on Amazon Prime: March 3

Out of Africa

New on Amazon Prime: March 5

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: March 10

Jack and Jill

New on Amazon Prime: March 12

Honest Thief

Making Their Mark season 1 (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: March 19

Words on Bathroom Walls

New on Amazon Prime: March 26

Invincible season 1 (Amazon Original)

La Templanza (The Vineyard) season 1 (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: March 29

Renegades

New on Amazon Prime: March 30

The Ghost Writer

Everything new on Amazon UK this March

New on Amazon Prime: March 1

Ghostbusters 2

Lion

Rogue

The Hooligan Factory

The Breakfast Club

The Witches

New on Amazon Prime: March 3

Argo

New on Amazon Prime: March 4

The Lincoln Lawyer

New on Amazon Prime: March 5

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original)

Hall Pass

Inception

The Mule

New on Amazon Prime: March 8

Magic Mike XXL

New on Amazon Prime: March 10

Edge of Tomorrow

New on Amazon Prime: March 12

Aquaman

Life in a Year

New on Amazon Prime: March 14

The Lucky One

New on Amazon Prime: March 15

Babe: Pig in the City

Hotel Transylvania 2

New on Amazon Prime: March 19

Papillon

War With Grandpa (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: March 21

Get Hard

New on Amazon Prime: March 22

*batteries not included

New on Amazon Prime: March 23

How to Be Single

New on Amazon Prime: March 24

The Notebook

New on Amazon Prime: March 26

Call Me by Your Name

Chick Fight

Invincible season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Bounty Hunter

New on Amazon Prime: March 28