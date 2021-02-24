New on Amazon Prime in March 2021: All the new movies and shows

There's plenty of movies and TV shows new on Amazon Prime Video this March 2021 to enjoy, with everything from iconic flicks like the Back to the Future trilogy to the Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford-starring Out of Africa. There's even a range of sci-fi on offer: for a wholesome intergalactic tale of friendship, there's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, or for a different kind of alien adventure, try Attack the Block. Whatever you're in the mood for this spring, there's bound to be something on the streamer for you, whether that's a brand new comedy like Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, or a new superhero offering like the original animated series Invincible.
If you're across the pond, we've also rounded up all the new content hitting the streamer in the UK this month at the bottom of this article, including star-studded slapstick comedy The War with Grandpa, and '80s teen classic The Breakfast Club. Scroll on to check out everything new on Amazon Prime Video this March.
Coming 2 America
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back as Prince Akeem and Semmi in this follow-up to 1988's classic comedy Coming to America. This time, the duo head to the states to track down Akeem's heir, who then returns to Zamunda with them to learn the royal ropes. Expect plenty of laughs, as well as the return of more familiar faces like the barber shop crew, and Murphy and Hall showing off their chameleon-like acting skills. The movie also stars James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, KiKi Layne, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, John Amos, and Garcelle Beauvais.
Invincible
This superhero comedy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, who co-created The Walking Dead comic. An adult animated series in the vein of HBO Max's Harley Quinn, the show follows Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man, AKA Nolan Grayson. After Mark's 17th birthday, he starts to develop his own powers – but his father is there to help him learn how to handle them. Expect plenty of bloody violence.
The series also boasts an all-star cast, with The Walking Dead and Minari's Steven Yeun voicing Mark, J.K. Simmons voicing Nolan, and Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Ezra Miller, Mahershala Ali and more also lending their voices to the series.
The War With Grandpa
If you're in the US, you've probably already caught this movie – but for UK viewers, it arrives this March. Starring Robert De Niro, Uma Therman, and Christopher Walken, the film follows a recently widowed grandpa (De Niro) who moves back in with his daughter (Therman) after a self-checkout mix-up at a store leaves him accidentally shoplifting. Given the bedroom belonging to his grandson (Oakes Fegley), the two descend into a prank war. It's a slapstick comedy that didn't get great reviews when it released in the US, but it'll probably provide enough lighthearted laughs to get you through lockdown.
Everything new on Amazon US this March
New on Amazon Prime: March 1
- 48 Hrs.
- 50/50
- Another 48 Hrs.
- As Good As It Gets
- Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader
- Attack The Block
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Back To The Future
- Back To The Future Part 2
- Back To The Future Part 3
- Beloved
- Cocktail
- Due Date
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Extract
- For Colored Girls
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- In The Line Of Fire
- Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
- Patriot Games
- Patriots Day
- Priceless
- Rain Man
- Religulous
- Rushmore
- Shine A Light
- Silverado
- Sliver
- Sydney White
- The Full Monty
- The Spirit
- The Terminal
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Tombstone
- Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns
- W.
- Wet Hot American Summer
New on Amazon Prime: March 3
- Out of Africa
New on Amazon Prime: March 5
- Coming 2 America (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: March 10
- Jack and Jill
New on Amazon Prime: March 12
- Honest Thief
- Making Their Mark season 1 (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: March 19
- Words on Bathroom Walls
New on Amazon Prime: March 26
- Invincible season 1 (Amazon Original)
- La Templanza (The Vineyard) season 1 (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: March 29
- Renegades
New on Amazon Prime: March 30
- The Ghost Writer
Everything new on Amazon UK this March
New on Amazon Prime: March 1
- Ghostbusters 2
- Lion
- Rogue
- The Hooligan Factory
- The Breakfast Club
- The Witches
New on Amazon Prime: March 3
- Argo
New on Amazon Prime: March 4
- The Lincoln Lawyer
New on Amazon Prime: March 5
- Coming 2 America (Amazon Original)
- Hall Pass
- Inception
- The Mule
New on Amazon Prime: March 8
- Magic Mike XXL
New on Amazon Prime: March 10
- Edge of Tomorrow
New on Amazon Prime: March 12
- Aquaman
- Life in a Year
New on Amazon Prime: March 14
- The Lucky One
New on Amazon Prime: March 15
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Hotel Transylvania 2
New on Amazon Prime: March 19
- Papillon
- War With Grandpa (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: March 21
- Get Hard
New on Amazon Prime: March 22
- *batteries not included
New on Amazon Prime: March 23
- How to Be Single
New on Amazon Prime: March 24
- The Notebook
New on Amazon Prime: March 26
- Call Me by Your Name
- Chick Fight
- Invincible season 1 (Amazon Original)
- The Bounty Hunter
New on Amazon Prime: March 28
- xXx