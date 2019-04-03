New officially licensed Switch controller will make talking in-game way easier

Good news, folks - we’re finally getting in-game voice chat for the Nintendo Switch courtesy of a new, officially licensed controller. Dubbed the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio, this wired handset from PDP features “integrated in-game chat, premium game audio through a 3.5mm audio jack, [and] patented on-board audio controls that let you adjust the audio on the fly”. While that may not sound groundbreaking (Xbox and PlayStation have been at it for years, after all), it’s the first time this has been achieved on Switch.

It’s a long-overdue step forward. Although Nintendo had provided a solution of their own until now, this required smart devices and log-on details. In other words, it was more faff than it was worth. The Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio should solve that problem, especially because those behind it - prolific accessory developer PDP - worked with the team that made audio chat possible in Fortnite on Switch.

In news that’ll interest competitive players, this controller also features “two additional programmable buttons and an interchangeable faceplate”.

The Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio controller launches in summer 2019 for $24.99 , and will come in Red Camo or Purple Camo.

