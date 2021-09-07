New Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order deals have appeared - move fast if you want one

The lesser-spotted Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order deals have appeared in the wild, and you can secure both versions of the console (the White or Neon Blue/Red) from Amazon UK right now. These are pretty rare and usually sell out fast, so if you want to grab one for yourself ahead of the 8 October release date, you'd better move sharpish.

Considering how hard it is to find Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order stock, these offers are pretty hot stuff. And although the pre-orders don't come with extras or discounts of any kind, that scarcity makes any deal worth pouncing on faster than Mario after he's used a Star powerup.

Still not sold on what makes the Nintendo Switch OLED special? Despite not being the 4K Nintendo Switch Pro we were all hoping for, it does provide something of an upgrade thanks to a larger screen, a better kick-stand, enhanced audio, and an OLED display that impresses thanks to richer colours and contrast.

Luckily, you don't need to buy any proprietary new items for the Switch OLED, as the best Nintendo Switch accessories, such as SD cards, headsets, carrying cases and additional Joy-Cons are all completely compatible with the refresh.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order deals

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | £309.99 at Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | £309.99 at Amazon

Thanks to a slightly larger 7-inch screen with more vivid color and contrast (not to mention a much better kickstand), this OLED is the definitive Switch. Plus, the rather handsome white colour-scheme is an OLED exclusive as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) | £309.99 at Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) | £309.99 at Amazon

While it looks like the original Switch at first glance, this model still gets you all the benefits of the OLED model - a larger screen with superior colour and contrast, an ethernet port built into the dock, and a much better kickstand.

Want to level up your Switch experience? Don't forget to check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch headset. It's worth browsing the best Switch games to get an idea of where you should start, too!