New Netflix movie from Noah Baumbach casts Jodie Turner-Smith alongside Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

Jodie Turner-Smith is set to join filmmaker Noah Baumbach's new Netflix movie, Deadline reports. She'll join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the upcoming drama.

The movie will be an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which follows a year in the life of a professor who's been married five times to four women. Set in a midwestern college town, the book is described as chronicling contemporary family life combined with academic satire. As the only male cast member announced so far, we can guess that Driver will be playing the professor, but no roles have been confirmed yet.

White Noise will be Baumbach's third movie for Netflix and it's his first project announced under his new exclusive deal with the streamer. His previous projects for the platform are 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories and 2019's Marriage Story , which also starred Adam Driver – he and Scarlett Johannson played a couple going through a divorce. Marriage Story earned six Academy Award nominations at the 2020 Oscars, with a Best Supporting Actress win for Laura Dern as Johannson's character's lawyer.

As for Turner-Smith, her star continues to rise. After her breakout role in the drama Queen & Slim , in which she co-starred with Daniel Kaluuya, the actor most recently appeared in the action thriller Without Remorse . The Amazon Prime movie is based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name and stars Michael B. Jordan as a US Navy SEAL trying to avenge his murdered family.

On the big screen, she can next be seen in After Yang, a sci-fi drama from A24 set in a world where robotic children are purchased as live-in babysitters, which also stars Colin Farrell and Justin H. Min. The movie is set to come out sometime this year, although it doesn't have a release date yet. Meanwhile, on the small screen, Turner-Smith is set to play the ill-fated 16th Century queen of England, Anne Boleyn, in an upcoming limited series.