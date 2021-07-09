6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another search for something new to watch. With so many streaming services out there, and all of them packed with tons of movies and TV shows, it can be difficult to curate your watchlist when there's that much to choose from. But that's where we come in. We've rounded up six of the best new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend, from a Marvel blockbuster to a video game adaptation to a weird sketch show comedy.

This week, our roundup includes Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max, and most of our picks are out worldwide, so you've got plenty to choose from. If a superhero smash-up is your thing, there's Black Widow, but if you're in the mood for a fright, there's Fear Street Part 2 or Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. And that's just half of our list –so scroll on to check out our top six picks to stream this weekend.

Black Widow – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Marvel Phase 4 continues with Black Widow, the first Marvel movie to release since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film is Natasha Romanoff's first – and most likely only – solo outing, and sees her reunite with her estranged family to take down the elusive, sinister Red Room. The film sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role of Natasha, and introduces Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Red Guardian. It's available for a fee on Disney Plus Premier Access now, or you can catch it in theaters instead.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Netflix's new horror trilogy continues with Fear Street Part 2, following on from – you guessed it – Fear Street Part 1: 1994. This time we're headed to the '70s for the next part of the story, which takes place at Camp Nightwing. With some serious Friday the 13th vibes, the teenagers at the camp have to survive the presence of a gruesome murderer. The next installment in the trilogy, based on R.L. Stine's book series of the same name, will jump back even further in time to 1666.

Monsters at Work – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

Available: Worlwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Monsters, Inc. is back! With the return of Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski, John Goodman as Sully, and Jennifer Tilly as Celia, expect a hearty dose of nostalgia as well as plenty of fresh faces in the new series. Monsters at Work is set after the original movie, unlike the sequel/prequel Monsters University, and focuses on a rookie named Tylor (Ben Feldman) who dreams of working alongside Mike and Sully. The cast also includes Henry Winkler, Aisha Tyler, and Mandy Kaling.

The White Lotus – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

This dark, satirical comedy series follows the staff and residents of a Hawaiian holiday resort. The trailer includes a newly-wed couple on their honeymoon surprised by the arrival of the mother-in-law, a manager run down by a complaining guest, and a spa manager in high demand – and the series also involves a murder mystery. The six part series' star-studded cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Molly Shannon, and Steve Zahn.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Leon and Claire return in the four part series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The duo find themselves once again dealing with the undead. This time, there are two outbreaks in different countries (that might somehow be linked), and a conspiracy involving a breach of secret information at the White House. The series is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, with Nick Apostolides voicing Leon, and Stephanie Panisello voicing Claire – both actors voiced their respective characters in the Resident Evil 2 remake. Once you've watched the series, check out our guide to where Infinite Darkness sits on the Resident Evil timeline.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The second series of Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave is here. A bizarre sketch show comedy, this season consists of six episodes, and promises an office argument, pranks at the mall, ear-piercing, mistaken identity, and a hat in court. Season 2 features appearances from some famous faces, including Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Cruella's Paul Walter Hauser. With each episode around 15 minutes long, give or take, I Think You Should Leave is easily binge-able – which means you can catch up on season 1 as well.