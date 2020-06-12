6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend has somehow rolled around (what is time at the moment?) and, chances are, you're wondering what to watch that's new on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime. Well, look no further, as we have rounded up all the best content that has arrived over the last week (June 8 – 14).

Front and centre is Spike Lee's new movie, Da 5 Bloods, one of the director's best recent efforts, that's now on Netflix. Then there's the classic sitcom Seinfeld, which has been made available for UK viewers on Amazon Prime. For those of you in the United States, there's V for Vendetta on Netflix. Then there's Disney Plus's first big movie, Artemis Fowl. And, if you're not looking for something new, we have our regularly updated "best lists" peppered throughout. So let's get streaming!

Da 5 Bloods – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Spike Lee has been reminding us that Black Lives Matter since the mid-’80s, but his cries have unsurprisingly taken on a renewed urgency in recent years: Chi-Raq and BlacKkKlansman are among his most potent works. Da 5 Bloods matches those films for righteous anger, telling the story of four US veterans returning to Vietnam to locate and repatriate the remains of their squad leader. This is a frequently fierce, fascinating picture. The world needs it right now.

V for Vendetta – Netflix

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: Netflix US

Talk about timely. The adaptation of Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s graphic novel helped spark a real-world revolution with its infamous Guy Fawkes get-ups. Look beyond the mask, however, and you’re met with a surprisingly tense thriller that wears its politics on its sleeve and still has something to say about today’s current climate. It helps, too, that it’s backed by a stellar cast, including Hugo Weaving, that’ll make your heart swell and squirm in equal measure. Dystopias have never been quite so dangerously entertaining.

A Star Is Born (2018) – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Bradley Cooper’s captivating melodrama, A Star Is Born, is the fourth reimagining of the classic tale to make it to the big screen. Starring in his directorial debut, Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a rockstar with a drinking problem, while Lady Gaga plays Ally, an aspiring singer whom he takes a liking to. The plot boils down to a whirlwind romantic collision of love, family, and tragedy, and it’s wrapped together beautifully by the chemistry of its two leads. A movie star is truly born in this movie, and when Lady Gaga sings she transcends the screen. Our advice? Reach for the tissues and add A Star is Born to your watchlist.

Artemis Fowl – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

The first of Disney’s planned theatrical releases to swerve cinemas and debut on streaming service Disney+ due to Covid-19 restrictions, Artemis Fowl is – in one way – a trailblazer. Alas, it’s the only way this underwhelming, franchise-wannabe stands out. This is a movie squarely aimed at very young kids, with little thought to appeal to older generations. But, if you have kids in that age range – or are just desperate to make the most of your Disney Plus subscription – then give this one a whirl.

Knives Out – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: US

Rian Johnson’s whip smart who-dunnit is spectacular fun. On the morning after his 85th birthday party, mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his study. For Lieutenant Elliot this is an open and shut case of suicide – that is until Private Eye Benoit Blanc arrives on the scene. Suspects? The entire Thrombey family. Knives Out takes on tricky subjects such as privilege, class, and immigration with bounds of wit and perfect precision. Johnson’s movie is filled with a fantastic ensemble cast and so many twists and turns it will leave your head spinning. Knives Out is a must-see.

Seinfeld – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: NBC)

Available: UK

It’s been said that Seinfeld, famously, is a show about nothing. It’s actually so much more than that. The Jerry Seinfeld-led sitcom deals with the everyday trials and tribulations of a group of New Yorkers and the larger-than-life characters they seem to always attract. It’s has gained iconic status thanks to its wicked sense of razor-sharp humour and observational comedy in a decade that never stood still.

If you’ve exhausted Friends, seen too much of Scrubs, and simply want a quote-unquote ‘new’, exceptionally bingeable comedy to sink several hours in to, you could do a lot worse than Seinfeld. It’s more than nothing.