Netflix has already revealed every new Christmas movie and series coming in 2021

Feeling festive yet? Probably not, seeing as it's still only October, but Netflix is here to help with that – the streamer has released their full schedule of Christmas releases for 2021 with 28 new additions for the festive season.

Among them is The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star, the third installment in the multiple-Vanessa Hudgens-led franchise, which sees Hudgens x3 team up to retrieve a priceless relic stolen from the palace. It premieres on November 18.

Elsewhere, there's Robin Robin, a new stop motion adventure from Aardman, the studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. The voice cast includes Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant and it's released on November 24.

Another dose of family-friendly fun comes from A Boy Called Christmas, which follows an ordinary boy on an extraordinary adventure and stars Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, and Maggie Smith. You can catch it on the streamer from November 24. There are plenty more festive movies and shows coming your way, too – scroll on for the full list of new releases.

All the new Christmas movies and series coming to Netflix in 2021

The Claus Family – November 1

An Elf's Story – November 1

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas – November 1

My Dad's Christmas Date – November 1

Love Hard – November 5

Father Christmas is Back – November 7

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You – November 14

Snowbound for Christmas – November 15

Christmas Flow – November 17

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – November 18

Blown Away: Christmas – November 19

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast – November 23

Robin Robin – November 24

A Boy Called Christmas – November 24

A Castle for Christmas – November 26

School of Chocolate – November 26

Elves – November 28

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – November 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – November 30

Single All the Way – December 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 4 – December 3

David and the Elves – December 6

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year – December 14

A California Christmas: City Lights – December 16

Grumpy Christmas – December 22

1000 Miles From Christmas – December 24

A Naija Christmas – December TBA

How to Ruin Christmas season 2 – December TBA