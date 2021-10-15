6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us and, this week, spooky season is in full swing. There are horror movies galore to choose from, for one thing – Michael Myers is back in the brand new Halloween Kills, which is out now on Peacock. Meanwhile, critically acclaimed indie movie Censor, which pays homage to the video nasties of decades past, is on Hulu and It Chapter Two is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Speaking of Amazon Prime: I Know What You Did Last Summer, a new series based on the same story as the '90s movie of the same name that puts a fresh spin on the gory tale starts streaming this weekend. Also on the small screen is the season premiere of Succession season 3 – the Roys return this Sunday on HBO Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK, if you prefer satire to slashers.

You season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Season 3 of the psychological thriller sees Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti return as serial stalker Joe and murderous Love, who are now married with a newborn baby and living in a wealthy Californian suburb. But, unsurprisingly, marital bliss is short-lived for the couple – if it ever existed at all. Expect blood, tears, and plenty of deadpan internal monologuing from Joe. Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle are also joining the cast of the new season.

I Know What You Did Last Summer – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Amazon Prime Video

Set one year after a fatal car crash on graduation night that continues to haunt a group of teenagers, the iconic '90s slasher flick gets the small screen treatment. Bound together by the traumatic events, they find themselves stalked by a killer. In an attempt to uncover their identity, they end up discovering that their seemingly perfect town holds some dark secrets too. The first four episodes arrive on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, with the remaining episodes dropping every Friday afterward.

Succession season 3 premiere – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US & UK

Watch today: HBO Max & NOW TV

Everyone's favorite wealthy and morally scrupulous family is back – the battle for Waystar RoyCo continues in Succession season 3, with episode 1 premiering this Sunday. After patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) was ambushed by his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season 2, tensions are high and a family civil war seems imminent. The new season features guest appearances from Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård, and Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria have each helmed an episode.

Halloween Kills – Peacock

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch today: Peacock

Michael Myers is back for another bloody rampage through the streets of Haddonfield. But, this time, the town is fighting back – meaning the stakes are higher than ever. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, while Judy Greer is back as her daughter Karen, and Andi Matichak returns as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson. Returning cast members from the '78 original include Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, while Anthony Michael Hall plays Tommy Doyle. Evil dies tonight… and you can watch it happen from the comfort of your living room. For more on the movie, check out our exclusive interviews with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum.

It Chapter Two – Amazon

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

If you're in the mood for a good scare this spooky season, look no further. The kids of Derry are back in this sequel to It, based on the Stephen King novel – but this time, they're all grown up. Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) has returned to torment the town all over again, and Bill (James McAvoy/Jaeden Martell), Beverly (Jessica Chastain/Sophia Lillis), Mike (Isaiah Mustafa/Chosen Jacobs), Richie (Bill Hader/Finn Wolfhard), Eddie (James Ransone/Jack Dylan Grazer), and Ben (Jay Ryan/Jeremy Ray Taylor) must face their fears and defeat him once and for all. Andy Muschietti directs.

Censor – Hulu

(Image credit: Vertigo Releasing)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

When film censor Enid (Raised by Wolves’ Niamh Algar) is asked to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how it’s tied to her past and her quest begins to dissolve the line between fiction and reality. Vincent Franklin (Peterloo, Yesterday) and Nicholas Burns (The Crown) also star. This is director Prano Bailey-Bond's feature debut and it premiered to critical acclaim at this year's Sundance Film Festival.