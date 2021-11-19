6 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, that can only mean one thing – a new batch of fresh streaming recommendations from us. Whether you're in the mood for a TV binge-watch session or a chilled out movie night, there should be something here to see you through to Sunday evening.

When it comes to movies, you can catch the new Will Smith-led biopic King Richard on HBO Max if you're not able to make it to the theater over the weekend. Meanwhile, over on Netflix, there's Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut tick, tick...BOOM! or, if you're feeling festive already, there's a new Princess Switch movie on the streamer.

As for new series, there's the live-action Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, as well as a new installment of Tiger King. Over on Amazon Prime Video, the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time are now available to stream – this fantasy epic will no doubt draw Game of Thrones comparisons

Cowboy Bebop – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Beloved anime Cowboy Bebop has got the live-action treatment from Netflix – set in 2071, the series follows a ragtag group of bounty hunters chasing down criminals on the Bebop spaceship. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, while Mustafa Shakir is Jet Black and Daniella Pineda is Faye Valentine. Oh, and some canine actors called Charlie and Harry play Ein the Welsh Corgi, their furry companion. All 10 episodes are available to stream now – when you're done, we've answered all your questions about the ending here .

tick, tick…BOOM! – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM! Based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, Andrew Garfield stars as Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind Rent. He's on the cusp of his 30th birthday and attempting to love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Alexandra Shipp, MJ Rodriguez, and Vanessa Hudgens also star (and Hudgens is only in this movie once, don't worry. But more on that later).

The Wheel of Time – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video may be bringing us the Lord of the Rings TV show next year, but while we wait there's another epic fantasy show on the way. The Wheel of Time is also based on a series of books, and stars Rosamund Pike as a member of a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the prophesied reincarnation of the Dragon.

King Richard – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Serena (Demi Singleton) and Venus (Saniyya Sidney). As well as being their dad, Richard was also their coach and the man who set the wheels in motion to take them from Compton to worldwide fame. Like the rest of Warner Bros.' releases this year, the movie debuts simultaneously on the big screen and HBO Max, so you can catch it from the comfort of your own home if you can't make it to the cinema.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The Princess Switch series returns for Romancing the Star, the third installment in the multiple-Vanessa Hudgens-led franchise. The movie sees Queen Margaret (Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (also Hudgens) team up with Margaret's cousin Lady Fiona (Hudgens, again) to retrieve a priceless relic – on loan from the Vatican, no less – that's been stolen from the palace. Luckily, Fiona's ex-boyfriend (Remy Hii) is a disgraced former Interpol investigator who now runs his own private security firm. What are the chances?

Tiger King season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The lockdown hit is back for a second season on Netflix – consisting of five episodes, it picks up where we left off last year with Joe Exotic and co. Joe is still in prison and there's a campaign mounting for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. There's renewed interest in the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband Don, while Jeff Lowe, who took over as owner of G.W. Zoo from Joe, and Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark also make new appearances.