6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Settle in for a wintery weekend in front of the TV with our latest batch of streaming recommendations. There are plenty of new movie releases to keep you busy this weekend, from Netflix's latest Western, The Harder They Fall, to Apple TV Plus' sci-fi drama Finch . In the US, there's the brand new Benedict Cumberbatch-led biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Amazon Prime Video in the US, while Star on Disney Plus in the UK offers up the classic '90s action thriller Face/Off .

If you're looking for a new series to binge-watch, Netflix has you covered – you can choose between Narcos: Mexico season 3 if you're in the mood for a dramatic crime drama finale, or Big Mouth season 5 if you'd prefer something a little more lighthearted. To put it simply, there should be more than enough here to see you through from Friday night to Sunday – happy streaming.

The Harder They Fall – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The Harder They Fall follows Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) who discovers that the person responsible for killing his family has been released from prison and decides to re-assemble to seek revenge. The Western's all-star cast also includes Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz – the events of the movie are fictional, but the characters are based on real cowboys and outlaws from the 19th Century American West. We spoke to Majors, Elba, King, and writer-director Jeymes Samuel about the movie – you can read the interview here.

Finch – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

In Finch, Tom Hanks plays the titular character, one of the last people left on Earth, who builds an android to keep him and his dog company as he goes on a journey across the country in search of a new home for his unlikely family. The post-apocalyptic movie is helmed by Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik – we sat down to chat to the filmmaker about the movie (and Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon), which you can read here .

Narcos: Mexico season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Narcos: Mexico returns to Netflix for a third and final season. A spin-off from the original Narcos, this series focuses on the development of the illegal drug trade in '80s Mexico (who'd have guessed) rather than Colombia. Leading man Diego Luna won't be returning as cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in season 3, so it's all to play for to see who will step up and take his place. The events of the new season will take us up to the late '90s.

Big Mouth season 5 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Big Mouth is back – the animated sitcom about the horrors and wonders of puberty returns for a fifth season. Based on comedian Nick Kroll’s own adolescence in suburban New York, the series follows a group of seventh-graders who are accompanied by ‘hormone monsters’ that take the form of not-so-helpful shoulder angels. Alongside Kroll, it features the voices of a host of big-name comedians including John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jordan Peele. Get ready to laugh – and cringe.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

In a career move no one could see coming, Benedict Cumberbatch plays an eccentric British man in this new movie. Based on a true story, Cumberbatch plays Louis Wain, an artist known for drawing anthropomorphized cats – he rose to prominence at the end of the 19th Century, and was also suspected to have had schizophrenia. Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones also star, with supporting turns from Olivia Colman, Taika Waititi, Sophia DiMartino, and Richard Ayoade.

Face/Off – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

Directed by iconic action filmmaker John Woo, Face/Off stars John Travolta as FBI agent Sean Archer who, in an attempt to try and foil a deadly plot, swaps faces with terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) who killed his young son after Troy falls into a coma. However, when Troy suddenly wakes up and demands to be given Archer's face in return, things get a little more complicated. Alessandro Nivola, Joan Allen, and Gina Gershon also star in the 1997 movie.