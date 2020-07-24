Josh Boone reveals his plans for a New Mutants trilogy – and they include Antonio Banderas' Warlock

Director Josh Boone has revealed that he had plans for the forthcoming The New Mutants to become a trilogy of Fox Marvel movies.

Of course, The X-Men are now firmly in the hands of Marvel Studios and Disney, so those plans are likely gone for good, but Boone has shared some more might-have-been's for fans during San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2020.

"Earlier drafts of this had Warlock in it, and he was just far too expensive to include in the first movie," Boone told IGN. "He doubled our budget in a lot of ways with what we wanted to do with him so we really stripped him back. Warlock was always the idea or the second one."

Created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Bill Sienkiewicz, Warlock is a fan favourite in Marvel Comics. Part of the alien race, the Technarchy, Warlock is a shape-shifting mechanical organism who had served as a member of the New Mutants against his own father. Reports earlier this year indicated that Antonio Banderas was set to play Warlock if the movies had been made.

The unrealized New Mutants trilogy sounds as though it could have been pretty spectacular, as Boone also shared that founding member Karma was due to appear. The director even had plans to adapt one of Marvel Comics' most famous crossover events, the Inferno Saga. "We sort of wanted to use Inferno because it was so horror-related and was like a big crossover series when I was young I really liked in X-Men." Inferno spanned titles such as X-Factor, Uncanny X-Men, New Mutants, and more.

