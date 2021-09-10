New Matrix 4 synopsis sets the scene for Resurrections’ cryptic plot

The synopsis for The Matrix 4 (AKA The Matrix Resurrections) has been released and, while it doesn’t blow the mystery of Keanu Reeves’ mind-bending return wide open, it does give us more than a few breadcrumbs to cling on to.

"The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first Matrix film," the synopsis begins (H/T The Wrap).

"It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo and Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind."

There’s a fair bit to unpack here. First up, The Matrix Resurrections is a "continuation" of the original story. That’s important and all, but confirms the upcoming movie takes place after Neo’s ‘death’ in The Matrix Revolutions, rather than this being a prequel as some had suspected.

Seeing as how The Matrix Resurrections trailer was a bombardment of confusing imagery, giving that feeling of everything not sitting quite right, it’s also worthwhile noting that, yes, we’re plugging back into the Matrix with Neo and Trinity. It’s a "familiar" yet "even more provocative" world. That description, again, heightens the feeling that all isn’t at it seems.

Confused? Us too – and we can’t wait to find out what this all means.

The Matrix Resurrections is set for release in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22. While we wait, follow us down the rabbit hole: here are the best sci-fi movies ever made.