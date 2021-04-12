New Marvel's What If...? merch teases Guardians of the Multiverse

New merchandise for Marvel's What If…? animated series has been spotted, teasing the introduction of the Guardians of the Multiverse. The new Disney Plus series is currently slated to debut this summer.

Twitter user Anne Talks Comics (via ScreenRant) shared an image of the merchandise that suggests Marvel's various heroes will come together as a team that Marvel is naming the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Peggy Carter actor Hayley Atwell coincidently recently reshared the teaser trailer for What If…? on her Instagram. Maybe there is another trailer that could tie into the Guardians of the Multiverse?

Just found this at the mall...this is interesting! pic.twitter.com/MZHp8ZokGIApril 11, 2021 See more

The trailer for What If...? was released last December featured what would happen if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers – spoiler alert, she becomes Captain Britain. There is also a young T’Challa found on earth instead of Peter Quill, thus setting him on a path to become Star-Lord instead of Black Panther. Some other notable characters make an appearance, including Doctor Strange, Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Bucky Barnes, and Nick Fury.

This newest project from Marvel Studios is inspired by the popular Marvel comic series What If? that delves into what would happen if things transpired another way for beloved characters. The anthology show will do the same for famous moments in the MCU, but similar to the comics, it will not alter the existing canon in the mainline Marvel universe.

Each story will be confined to its own alternate reality, keeping with the multiverse theme that will soon be carried over to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange sequel. This also plays into why there is a possibility the What If…? merchandise teases the possibility of the Guardians of the Multiverse popping up at some point.

Loki, another Marvel Studios project that features timelines and multiverses, debuts this summer on June 11 ahead of Marvel What If...? There could be more clues as to what we can expect in the Doctor Strange sequel. For now, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.