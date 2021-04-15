New Liam Neeson action thriller casts Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci

Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci are set to co-star opposite Liam Neeson in the upcoming action thriller, Memory.
Memory follows Alex Lewis (Neeson), an assassin-for-hire who finds that he's become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. There's one problem – he's struggling with severe memory loss. Pearce plays an FBI agent investigating the trail of bodies following Alex, while Bellucci plays a tech mogul who's also caught up in the movie's events.
The movie, which is currently filming in Bulgaria, is directed by Martin Campbell, whose other directing credits include Casino Royale, Green Lantern, and The Mask of Zorro. The Punisher screenwriter Dario Scardapane wrote the script, which is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts. It's also a remake of sorts – a Belgian film, The Memory of a Killer, also based on Geeraerts' novel, was released in 2003.
Pearce has starred in movies like The Hurt Locker, The King's Speech, and Iron Man 3, and we can next see him opposite Michael B. Jordan in Amazon Prime's action thriller Without Remorse. Bellucci, meanwhile, is known for her roles in The Matrix Reloaded, The Passion of the Christ, and Spectre. Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), and Ray Fearon (Fleabag) make up the rest of the movie's cast.
