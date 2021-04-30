New horror movie from District 9 director Neill Blomkamp gets first look

Neill Blomkamp has revealed that his new horror movie, Demonic, takes inspiration from Paranormal Activity – and some terrifying stills have been released, too, giving us our first glimpse at the upcoming flick.

Demonic, which Blomkamp has described as a crossover between sci-fi and horror, follows a young woman who's been estranged from her mother. When supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between the mother and daughter are revealed, terrifying demons are unleashed. The director of District 9 , Elysium , and Chappie , who's based in British Columbia, Canada, made the movie entirely during lockdown.

Demonic, 2021: First-look images from Neill Blomkamp's new supernatural horror have been released. The film features "a young woman [who] unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed." pic.twitter.com/CnQ259ahgvApril 28, 2021

"The whole planet was shutting down and the plans that I had for other bigger films were put on hold. Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool," he told EW .

"For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept. It grew and it got bigger than films like Paranormal Activity but it was cut from the same cloth really .So that's what it is. We made use out of a lot of the locations out here and just shot it through the summer."