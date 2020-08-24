New Hero Initiative events will offer intimate Zoom chats with Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson, artist Bart Sears, and more

The Hero Initiative has a new line-up of comic book and television professionals providing live experiences to small groups of fans, with proceeds going to the organization's mission of helping comic book creators in medical or financial need.

The new events will also take place between September 1 through September 5.

Writer/artist Dan Brereton (Batman: Thrillkiller, Nocturnals), writer/artist Declan Shalvey (Deadpool. Bog Bodies), and artist Bart Sears (Wolverine, Justice League) will each meet a group of four fans on Zoom meetings and all three artists will create an original bust sketch for each attendee of a character of their choosing.

TV's Lucifer writer/showrunner and comic book writer Joe Henderson will meet five fans for a Q&A about the Netflix show.

And finally, Archie Comics co-president, novelist, and comic book writer, (and former Newsarama writer) Alex Sequra will conduct a seminar 'The Business of Comics: Navigating the Journey From Idea to Published Book' for fans interested in breaking into the industry.

See more details on each experience at www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/ .

(Image credit: Hero Initiative)

The limited-seat experiences have served the dual purpose of generating revenue for Hero and providing fans with face-to-face meetings with creators with the comic book convention circuit on lockdown due to COVID-19.

Comic book creators and professionals and pros from the TV and film industry who have participated in the Hero Initiative live events include Adam Kubert, Terry Moore, Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Lew Weeks, Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.