New Game of Thrones prequel 10,000 Ships lands a writer

HBO has spent a long while trying to work out how to proceed with a Game of Thrones prequel. First, there was a series starring Naomi Watts, which took place thousands of years before the main series. That was canceled after filming a pilot episode. Then there was House of the Dragon, which is currently filming and looks set to reach HBO Max in 2022.

A recent report has now detailed that 10,000 Ships, another Game of Thrones prequel about Princess Nymeria, is in the works and has found a writer in Amanda Segel, according to Variety. Segel previously wrote for the series Helstrom, The Mist, and Person of Interest.

Nymeria famously commanded a fleet of 10,000 ships, who ended up sailing to Dorne, where Nymeria became ruler. Most likely, you will recognize Nymeria as Arya's direwolf, named after the legendary queen.

There are multiple other Game of Thrones series in the works. As well as House of the Dragon, there's 9 Voyages – which would center on the Sea Snake, who heads up the Sea Snake vessel – and has the writer Bruno Heller attached.

Flea Bottom, about the poorest district in King's Landing, and Tales of Dunk and Egg, based on George R.R. Martin’s books about the famous duo, is also in the works. Neither of these two projects have writers yet.

Game of Thrones remains a hot property, with HBO looking for ways to capitalize on the well-known franchise. Could this lead to expansion akin to Star Wars on Disney Plus? It certainly looks that way.

