New on Disney Plus in July 2021: All the new movies and shows

Disney Plus is seriously packed this July. Not only do we have the usual batch of new movies and shows incoming on the House of Mouse's streaming service, but there's also a pair of Premier Access releases and even the return of a beloved Pixar favorite.
Black Widow is all set to put a button on Natasha Romanoff's epic MCU story. The prequel is available on Premier Access from the comfort of your own home, as is The Rock and Emily Blunt's high-octane adventure, Jungle Cruise. Throw in the Loki finale and a Monsters Inc. sequel series, featuring the voice talent of Billy Crystal and John Goodman, and you've got a sizzling lineup packed with superheroes, nostalgia, and some of the Disney's finest talent.
If you're in the UK, be sure to scroll down for the new additions coming to Star. The Walking Dead season 10 and The Golden Girls are among the highlights this month.
Monsters at Work
Monsters at Work is an official sequel series to Pixar's 2001 hit Monsters Inc. Now that the scare floor has turned its attention towards rib-tickling laughs to power Monstropolis, it's up to Mike and Sulley to navigate uncharted waters. Joining the pair is Tyler Tuskmon, a recent Monsters University graduate hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of the best scarers around.
Black Widow (Premier Access)
We know how Black Widow's story ends but Nat rolling back the years might be an important chapter in the MCU as Marvel Phase 4 continues to roll on. Florence Pugh is set to play Yelena, another Black Widow moulded by the mysterious 'Red Room' as Nat goes in search of answers from her past. David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star. It'll set you back $29.99/£19.99 on top of your usual subscription.
Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
Somehow not the first movie based on a Disney ride, Jungle Cruise harkens back to the classic all-out action movies of the 1980s and 1990s with, arguably, the 21st Century's greatest action movie star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Johnson plays Frank, a riverboat captain tasked with escorting a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) as they search for the Tree of Life.
Everything new on Disney Plus this July
New on Disney Plus: July 2
- Breaking Bobby Bones season 2
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
- Disney Raven's Home season 4
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episodes weekly)
- Mixed-Up Adventures season 1
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episodes weekly)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (new episodes weekly)
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
New on Disney Plus: July 7
- Monsters at Work (new episodes weekly)
- Loki episode 5
- Marvel Studios Legends
New on Disney Plus: July 9
- Black Widow (Premier Access)
- Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1
- Flicka
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
- Orca Vs. Great White
- Rogue Shark
- Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
- When Sharks Attack season 7
- World's Biggest Bullshark
New on Disney Plus: July 14
- Loki finale
New on Disney Plus: July 16
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1
- Shark Attack Files season 1
- Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Gangs
- We Bought A Zoo
- World's Deadliest Sharks
New on Disney Plus: July 21
- Behind The Attraction
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Turner & Hooch (new episodes weekly)
New on Disney Plus: July 23
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Playing With Sharks
- Shark Attack Files season 1
- Stuntman
- Walking With Dinosaurs
New on Disney Plus: July 28
- Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (new episodes weekly)
- Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
New on Disney Plus: July 30
- Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. season 2
- Disney Sydney To The Max season 3
- Garfield
- Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
Everything new on Disney Plus UK this July
New on Disney Plus UK: July 2
- Air Crash Investigation season 12
- Alita: Battle Angel
- All About Steve
- Baptiste season 1
- Big Sky (finale)
- Car S.O.S season 8
- Chronicle
- Grown-ish (new episodes weekly)
- Love, Victor (new episodes weekly)
- MODOK (new episodes weekly)
- Pompeii Secrets of the Dead
- Rebel (new episodes weekly)
- Road to Perdition
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episodes weekly)
- The Gloaming (new episodes weekly)
- The Golden Girls
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (new episodes weekly)
- The Walking Dead season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: July 7
- American Dad season 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Loki episode 5
- Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow
- Monsters at Work (new episodes weekly)
New on Disney Plus UK: July 9
- 9-1-1: Lone Star S1
- Black Widow (Premier Access)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Crazy Heart (2009)
- Kiri S1 (2018)
- Miraculous World: Shanghai
- National Treasure (2004)
- The Empty Man (2020)
- Wilson (2017)
New on Disney Plus UK: July 14
- Breakthrough
- Expedition Everest
- Flight of the Phoenix
- Loki episode 6 (finale)
- Mission to Mars
- Race to the Centre of the Earth season 1
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- Sharks vs. Surfer
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Shark vs. Whale
- Sharkatraz
- Sharkcano
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- War of the Worlds (new episodes weekly)
New on Disney Plus UK: July 21
- Behind The Attraction
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends
- Turner & Hooch (new episodes weekly)
New on Disney Plus UK: July 23
- Chariots of Fire
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Good Trouble seasons 1-2
- Playing With Sharks
- Stuntman
- The Guardian
- Tolkien
- When Sharks Attack season 6
New on Disney Plus UK: July 28
- Amphibia season 2
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (new episodes weekly)
- Last Man Standing seasons 1-8
- Last Man Standing season 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
- White House Farm
New on Disney Plus UK: July 30
- Hot Shots
- Hot Shots Part Deux
- Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
- Secrets of the Viking Sword
- Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)
- Viking Warrior Women