New Black Panther 2 set photos show the main cast away from Wakanda and hint at Ironheart link

Filming is underway for Black Panther 2, AKA Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the sneaky Marvel fans among you, that only means one thing: set photos.

Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira (who play Shuri and Okoye respectively) have been spotted on location at prestigious US university MIT – and it could be setting up MCU’s newest hero.

Thanks to TMZ, we’ve now had a first glimpse at Wright and Gurira’s fresh looks for the Black Panther sequel. Spoilers: They both look cooler than we ever will.

NEW set photos of Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) for the production of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER at MIT! 📸(via: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Yu7I5YEqcjAugust 25, 2021 See more

The Black Panther sequel, it seems, is set to move away from Wakanda for a time. Of all the places, though, it’s intriguing to note that Shuri and Okoye have rocked up at MIT.

While its significant real-world alumni are numerous – including Buzz Aldrin and Kofi Annan – it’s also set to make waves with one of its students in the MCU.

RiRi Williams is joining the MCU as Ironheart in the upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name. But we’ll see her before then.

Set to be played by Dominique Thorne, Williams (whose comic origins are tied to her gaining an early placement at MIT) will appear in Wakanda Forever, as confirmed by Kevin Feige (via ComicBook.com). That makes Shuri and Okoyo’s trip to Boston all the more likely to be tied into Ironheart’s emergence in the MCU.

Kevin Feige also recently told Variety that the Black Panther sequel would make T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August, "proud."

It’ll not only do that, but it’s seemingly going to set up the MCU’s next generation too.

Need to catch up on the MCU? Here's our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.