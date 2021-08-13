New American Crime Story trailer reveals first look at Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

The first full-length trailer for American Crime Story: Impeachment gives us our first proper look at several characters, including Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. The third season of the anthology series follows the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Beanie Feldstein plays White House intern Monica Lewinsky, while Sarah Paulson is Linda Tripp, the civil servant who secretly recorded her phone calls with Lewinsky in which she disclosed the details of her relationship with Clinton. Margot Martindale plays Lucianne Goldberg, the author who convinced Tripp to record her conversations with Lewinsky and Cobie Smulders plays conservative media pundit Ann Coulter (replacing Betty Gilpin, who was originally cast in the role).

And, of course, there are the Clintons – Clive Owen plays the former President, who we already caught a glimpse of in a previous teaser, while Falco is the former First Lady. The show, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, is based on the book Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin.

Season 2 of American Crime Story, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, aired in 2018, and centered around (you guessed it) the murder of the fashion mogul. The first season, which followed the trial of O.J. Simpson, was also based on a book by Toobin, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson. Each season has boasted its own star-studded cast, including actors such as John Travolta, Sterling K. Brown, Édgar Ramírez, and Penélope Cruz.