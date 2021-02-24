Exclusive: Henry Lloyd-Hughes talks playing Netflix's new Sherlock Holmes

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's upcoming Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars puts a new spin on the well-loved tales. In Conan Doyle's original stories, the Irregulars were a group of scrappy street boys employed by Holmes as agents. In show creator Tom Bidwell's version – which adds a supernatural twist – they're fully fleshed-out characters with backstories, and two of the five are girls.

Of course, you can't have Baker Street without Sherlock Holmes, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays the iconic detective in this new iteration of Conan Doyle's work. However, the actor says that he can say "very little" about his character.

"Sherlock is a mysterious and malevolent presence in the shadows – at least to begin with. It should be a surprise to viewers how much he is – or isn’t – going to play a part," he tells GamesRadar+'s sister publication SFX Magazine . "When we do meet him, he’s not what the characters expect. We’re attempting to give a version of Sherlock that people haven’t seen before. Time jumps in the show, to [show] someone who was once a genius and yet is clutching at straws. Is any of that genius left in the shell?"

Lloyd-Hughes also reveals that the show is "notable by [his] absence." He adds: "My character’s legacy, good or bad, unravels throughout the series. It’s also not a spoiler that the show takes place at different times. The story, as we meet our characters, is in a London that’s fallen into complete disarray. It has a nightmarish, apocalyptic quality. There’s the Sherlock of that present, and what we see in flashbacks, which is the Sherlock of old – or young, if you see what I mean."

When asked if it was less daunting to play such an iconic role due to the untraditional qualities of the character, Lloyd-Hughes agrees – reluctantly. "Yeah. I say that now... if I’m bombarded with rude letters in a year’s time it might be different! As an actor I’ve always been a fan of interesting characters. The way Tom [Bidwell]’s written this character, there’s a very interesting arc. The fact he has a name that’s very recognisable, the fact there’s a historical legacy, that only adds another layer."