Here's everything coming to Netflix in November

As shown by everything new on Netflix in November: it's almost the holiday season. We all need a bit of Yuletide cheer, this year more than most. As you'll see from the arrivals of new movies and shows in the coming 30 days, Netflix is decking our watchlists with bow-wrapped binges.

Among the highlights this month are Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story, The Christmas Chronicles Part Two, and several holiday specials for all the family. Tucked away, too, among the literal hundreds upon hundreds of hours of new content hitting Netflix in November is The Crown season 4, including Gillian Anderson as Maggie Thatcher, and Hillbilly Elegy – which is angling for awards season judging by its recent trailer.

So, get ready to make a note of what you'll be watching: our new on Netflix list for November is here in full and in chronological order. You can theoretically plan your entire month-in-Netflix in advance. Result!

New Netflix shows: November 2020

60 Days In season 5 – November 1

Can You Hear Me? Season 2 – November 1

Dawson's Creek seasons 1-6 – November 1

Forged in Fire season 6 – November 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1-3 - November 1

Supernatural season 15 – November 1

The Garfield Show: Season 3 – November 1

Felix Lobrecht: Hype – November 3

Love and Anarchy – November 4

Paranormal – November 5

Country Ever After – November 6

Undercover season 2 – November 9

Dash & Lily – November 10

Trash Truck – November 10

Aunty Donna’s Ol’ Big House of Fun – November 11

The Liberator – November 11

American Horror Story: 1984 – November 13

The Minions of Midas – November 13

America’s Next Top Model seasons 19-20 – November 15

The Crown season 4 – November 15

Survivor season 20 and season 28 – November 15

The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 4 – November 17

We Are The Champions – November 17

Bitter Daisies season 2 – November 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas – November 18

Voices of Fire – November 20

Dragons Rescue Riders: Huttsgalore Holiday – November 24

Wonderoos – November 24

Great Pretender season 2 – November 25

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas – November 27

Over Christmas – November 27

Sugar Rush Christmas season 2 – November 27

Virgin River season 2 – November 27

The Uncanny Counter – November 28

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! – November 29

A Love So Beautiful – November 30

New Netflix movies: November 2020

A Clockwork Orange – November 1

Boyz n the Hood – November 1

Casper – November 1

Christmas Break-In – November 1

Easy A – November 1

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale – November 1

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue – November 1

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer – November 1

Jumping the Broom – November 1

Knock Knock – November 1

Little Monsters – November 1

Mile 22 – November 1

Ocean's Eleven – November 1

Paul Blart: Mall Cop – November 1

Piercing – November 1

Platoon – November 1

School Daze – November 1

Snowden – November 1

The Impossible – November 1

The Indian in the Cupboard – November 1

The Next Karate Kid – November 1

Wheels of Fortune – November 1

Yes Man – November 1

Prospect – November 2

Mother – November 3

A Christmas Catch – November 4

Christmas With a Prince – November 4

A New York Christmas Wedding – November 5

Midnight at the Magnolia – November 5

Operation Christmas Drop – November 5

Citation – November 6

The Endless Trench – November 6

The Late Bloomer – November 6

What We Wanted – November 11

Fruitvale Station – November 12

Graceful Friends – November 12

Ludo – November 12

Prom Night – November 12

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story – November 13

The Life Ahead – November 13

A Very Country Christmas – November 15

Hometown Holiday – November 15

V for Vendetta – November 15

Loving – November 16

Whose Streets? – November 16

The Princess Switch: Switched Again – November 19

Alien Xmas – November 20

If Anything Happens I Love You – November 20

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – November 22

Machete Kills – November 22

Hard Kill – November 23

Hillbilly Elegy – November 24

Notes for my Son – November 24

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two – November 25

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated – November 26

Mosul – November 26

The Beast – November 27

The Call – November 27

The 2nd – November 30

Finding Agnes – November 30

Rust Creek – November 30

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens – November 30

New Netflix documentaries: November 2020