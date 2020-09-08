Netflix's latest original series Away is one emotional rollercoaster

It's easy to miss some of the new Netflix series released every week. There are, frankly, just too many shows – and when you're not even halfway through Cobra Kai, you have to question why bother with anything else.

Well, Netflix has another new show that has been quickly building a rabid fanbase. Away stars Hilary Swank as Emma Green, an astronaut leading a three-year mission to Mars. It's not necessarily the journey that's the hard part, but the agonising pain of leaving those Emma loves behind. Each episode goes on to spotlight a different character embarking on the same mission – and each one has viewers in tears.

Did I just binge watch 10 hours of @Netflix’s new show Away? Yes. Do I regret it? No. #AwayNetflixSeptember 5, 2020

Because I needed an amazing, 10 hour space movie that has me crying in the first hour. With an Oscar winning badass lead. Yeah, I did. #AwayNetflix @HilarySwankSeptember 4, 2020

One episode into @Netflix #AwayNetflix and I’ve already cried 3 times!!September 4, 2020

So #AwayNetflix is amazing and everyone should watch ASAP. I’m in tears literally every episode. Well done @netflix 👏🏻September 7, 2020

“Just because I can't see you doesn't mean I'm not looking right at you."Things I did not expect but am delighted about #AwayNetflix is the queer storyline between two Chinese women. https://t.co/6Hif5hDjNL pic.twitter.com/FFBHYmOYA8September 5, 2020

Me and the girlfriend binge watched the whole season of Netflix’s #Away this weekend. Hoping for a season two...there’s so much more to be seen 🤞 #LovedIt pic.twitter.com/grXXBWaLVdSeptember 8, 2020

Being a mission to space, there's the question of how actual astronauts would react to the series. Well, if you were wondering how real-life space explorers felt about the series, you're in luck, as former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has declared the first episode "pretty good". More importantly, though, he added: "I can relate." Turns out being an astronaut's one emotional job.

Another former NASA astronaut, Mike Massimino, worked as a consultant on the show and revealed that Swank's character wears "space socks" because of his advice. According to the National Air and Space Museum, astronauts wear socks rather than shoes as "shoes are not necessary in weightlessness, but crewmembers enjoy the comfort and warmth of soft footwear." The more you know...

Just watched @netflix first episode of #Away. I thought it was pretty good. I can relate. https://t.co/mnKga8GCcRSeptember 5, 2020

I was the primary astronaut advisor for the @netflix series #Away that premieres today. My advice apparently inspired @HilarySwank to wear space socks as described in the caption of this photo - you can't say I don't give valuable advice! I also have a brief cameo in episode 1. pic.twitter.com/iCdPs3pqB9September 4, 2020

However, while the new Netflix series may have phenomenally accurate foot-wear, viewers have found one thing very annoying: the good phone signal. As you would expect, the show's astronauts stay as regularly in contact with their families back on Earth as much as possible, leading to some very tearjerking moments. But the strong reception the astronauts – and the Earthlings – have are leaving some people annoyed.

How can @HilarySwank have better quality phone conversations on the way to Mars with her family... than I can have on the 405 freeway driving to work? 🤦🏻‍♂️ I’m trying to keep watching #AwayNetflixSeptember 5, 2020

The phone reception between Earth and a spaceship is amazing. @netflix #AwayNetflixSeptember 5, 2020

In new Netflix astronaut drama “”Away” they have better phone reception between outer space and Earth than I can get between here and the next suburb!September 5, 2020

AWAY on @netflix is good. A focus on the relationship cost of space travel. It’s light on the science though, and they really need to explain how cell phones can make crystal clear callls to outer space. Must not be AT&T.September 7, 2020

Despite the phone signal plot hole, Away's definitely worth your time – if you're ready for a 10 hour weepathon. If that's not your thing, then check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.