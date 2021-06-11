Netflix announces new Castlevania series

Netflix's first Castlevania series may have ended, but the streamer has not finished exploring that world.

During Netflix GEEKED week, the creative team behind Castlevania confirmed that the show's universe is getting even bigger, with a new series on the way centering on Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in 1792 Paris during the French Revolution. The time period has been used a few times in the games, with Castlevania: Rondo of Blood taking place in 1792 and the events of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night happening five years later.

Little other information was revealed, so we have yet to get a release date or voice cast. The original Castlevania series followed Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). Through four seasons, we find that Trevor is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

The show also featured the voices of Theo James, Bill Nighy, and Jason Isaacs. Castlevania is one of the best Netflix shows going – so if you're not caught up, then what are you waiting for?

Also at Netflix GEEKED, we got a new look at The Cuphead Show, plus new Stranger Things season 4 castings, and confirmation of Lock and Key season 2.

In the meantime, make sure to check out the best Netflix movies streaming right now.