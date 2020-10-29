NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will feature a next-gen exclusive WNBA game mode

NBA 2K21 is set to feature a new WNBA MyPlayer game mode called The W that will be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X version.

2K announced the new mode in a next-gen "court-side report", detailing that The W will be expanding on the WNBA experience first introduced in NBA 2K20 last year. The new mode lets players create their own fully customisable WNBA player and take her through a pro career featuring all WNBA teams. It will also feature some of the league's biggest star players, including Brenna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and Napheesa Collier.

"As soon as we were done with NBA 2K20, we knew right away what our first goal for NBA 2K21 would be and got to work on building that foundation for league control and progression for the WNBA," NBA 2K21's senior producer Felicia Steenhouse writes. "You now have the sandbox to go and create the league of your dreams. Control 12 teams, or take your favorite team from the lottery to championship rings over as many seasons as it takes."

The post goes on to detail everything you'll be able to do in terms of customisation. Creating your own league means you'll be able to manage the rules, finances, CBA, draft, and everything in between, along with the choice to pick from 2K presets or download settings shared from the community.

A Playoff mode means players are also able to skip the season and get straight into the playoffs, and you can get stuck in with friends in the Online Leagues. There's also The W Online, which features 3v3 MyPlayer competition set on a new court exclusive to the game mode, and players will be able to sit in both the GM and commissioner's chair in MyWNBA to "drive the growth of all 12 WNBA teams and the entire league".

"We're really proud to continue our great partnership with the WNBA and introduce players to The W," Steenhouse says in the official press release. "Being able to recognise yourself both on and off the court is incredibly important to us. The W helps us elevate women's basketball and highlights the star power of the WNBA."

NBA 2K21 is set to launch on the Xbox Series X on November 10, followed by the PS5 on November 12.

