NBA 2K20 ratings: the top 10 players at every position

An incredibly busy off-season caused the NBA 2K20 ratings to be hotly debated throughout the summer. Finally, we know the results. It’s no surprise that LeBron James sits in the number one spot, but he’s not alone: Los Angeles Clippers’ latest acquisition Kawhi Leonard joins him atop the pile. Elsewhere in the NBA 2K20 ratings, tantalising new duos have formed, such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the Brooklyn Nets, and Russell Westbrook heading to the Houston Rockets to team up with James Harden. Below are the top 10 players in each position, including the top-rated free agents.

NBA 2K20 ratings: Center

(Image credit: 2K)

1. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), 94

2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), 91

3. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), 90

4. Karl Anthony-Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), 89

5. Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), 88

6=. Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), 86

6=. Nicola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), 86

8=. Clint Capella (Houston Rockets), 85

8=. Al Horford (Philadelphia 76ers), 85

10=. Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), 83

10=. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers), 83

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, it automatically boosted their chances for the upcoming season. With a new default position as center, it means Davis ranks the highest in the category. Karl Anthony-Towns drops down the rankings after Joel Embiid asserted his dominance last season.

NBA 2K20 ratings: Point guard

(Image credit: 2K)

1. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), 95

2. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), 92

3. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), 91

4. Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets), 90

5. Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), 88

6=. D’Angelo Russell (Golden State Warriors), 87

6=. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), 87

6=. Mike Conley (Utah Jazz), 87

9=. John Wall (Washington Wizards), 86

9=. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), 86

Steph Curry is still the best point guard in the NBA 2K20 ratings despite losing in last year’s playoffs, and Portland’s Damian Lillard edges above former Celtic Kyrie Irving to move up to second in the rankings. De’Arron Fox will be entering his third year as a pro, and after averaging 17.3 PPG last season, deservedly makes the rankings this year.

NBA 2K20 ratings: Shooting guard

(Image credit: 2K)

1. James Harden (Houston Rockets), 96

2. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), 89

3. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), 88

4=. Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), 87

4=. C.J. McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), 87

4=. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), 87

7=. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), 86

7=. Jrue Holiday (New Orleans Pelicans), 86

9. Zach Levine (Chicago Bulls), 85

10=. Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), 84

10=. Louis Williams (Los Angeles Clippers), 84

It’s no surprise James Harden remains the best shooting guard with a 96 rating. Last year there were three players who shared the second spot, but Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is the only one that holds onto that lofty position. Buddy Hield makes the rankings this year, and is a superb 3-point shooter if you’re aiming to bolster your chances of scoring from outside the D.

NBA 2K20 ratings: Small forward

(Image credit: 2K)

1=. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), 97

1=. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), 97

3=. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), 96

3=. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), 96

5. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), 93

6. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), 88

7=. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), 87

7=. DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs), 87

9=. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), 85

9=. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), 85

Options abound for your MyLeague roster at a position that sees the game’s top two rated players sharing the throne. Last year’s MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo comes in at 96 – as does Kevin Durant – while rookie sensation Luka Doncic inevitably storms the list to make seventh place.

NBA 2K20 ratings: Power forward

(Image credit: 2K)

1. Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), 88

2=. Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), 87

2=. LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), 87

2=. Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks), 87

5. Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), 86

6. Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), 85

7=. John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), 84

7=. Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), 84

9=. Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), 83

9=. Lavri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls), 83

9=. Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings), 83

9=. Julius Randle (New York Knicks), 83

9=. Danilo Gallinari (Oklahoma City Thunder), 83

Los Angeles’ Kyle Kuzma now has a rating of 84 as opposed to the 80 found in NBA 2K19, improving the Lakers’ in-game attacking options considerably. After impressing throughout the regular season and the playoffs, Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam joins LaMarcus Aldridge in second, with Blake Griffin coming in first on 88.

NBA 2K20 ratings: Free agents

(Image credit: 2K)

1. Nikola Mirotic (Power Forward), 79

2. Darren Collison (Point guard), 78

3=. Kenneth Faried (Center), 77

3=. Jamal Crawford (Shooting Guard), 77

3=. Zach Randolph (Power Forward), 77

6=. Tyreke Evans (Shooting Guard), 76

6=. Carmelo Anthony (Small Forward), 76

8=. J.R. Smith (Shooting Guard), 75

8=. Shaun Livingston (Point Guard), 75

8=. Ekpe Udoh (Center), 75

8=. Jeremy Lin (Point Guard), 75

Carmelo Anthony had a rough time with the Houston Rockets during his tenure in the 2018-19 season, joining the Chicago Bulls in January but being waived the following month. He could make a decent bench player if you’re looking for back-up in the small forward role. Power forward and solid rebounder Nikola Mirotic is a healthy option with a 79 rating.

