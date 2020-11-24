Naughty Dog named studio of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards

The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog is the winner of the Studio of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

The list of nominees this year includes breakout indie studios and larger AAA developers. Each and every one has had a big year, with some truly amazing games released from each studio. With the likes of Mediatonic, with its runaway multiplayer hit Fall Guys to Supergiant Games and its satisfying hack-and-slasher Hades, both taking the internet by storm.

Many studios have also had big years for recent releases when it comes to adding new content to change up the play experience. Respawn continues to evolve its battle royale free-to-play shooter Apex Legends, while Infinity Ward adds to Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare to keep players jumping in. Creative and innovative studios fill the line-up, with the likes of Media Molecule, Sucker Punch, Paradox Studios, and Naughty Dog. The wide-ranging line-up proves just how big 2020 has been for games and the studios behind them, with new games and updates released.

Naughty Dog has certainly enjoyed a very big year, with the release of the highly anticipated sequel The Last of Us Part 2. The studio delivered an impressive and impactful storytelling experience with innovative animated design and highly detailed visuals. The work done to make the game as accessible as possible should also be highlighted as an example of the kind options that can be achieved in AAA games. Put to the public vote, Naughty Dog is your pick for Studio of the Year at the Golden Joysticks Awards 2020.

Big congratulations to everyone at Naughty Dog and to all the nominees who make the shortlist.

You can see every studio nominated below.