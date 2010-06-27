Popular

My word, Nintendo's gotten classy

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Our readers unleash Nintendo characters on sophisticated society

There’s nothing offensive about Mario, Link and Kirby, per say… But you can’t argue that work overalls, filthy tunics and plain ‘ol nudity won’t win you many invites to charity balls or cocktail parties. So, way back inTalkRadar 105, we asked our readers to “class up” Nintendo’s stable of cuddly heroes for a complete reintroduction into polite society for a chance to win this kickass t-shirt:


Above: Bullet William, in all his cotton glory!

The results? Splendid, old boy!


Artist: 510BrotherPanda


Artist: ELpork


Artist: FisforFat


Artist: Joe Masturbaby


Artist: MrSuitMan


Artist: BIGR1000


Artist: Power12354


Artist: ShitMittensShittyKittens

Click to the next page for dapper depictions of Link, Birdo, and - EGADS - Mike Tyson?!

