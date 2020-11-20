Multiple PS5 customers claim their console deliveries were replaced with household goods

A number of UK residents claim that their PS5 deliveries were replaced with other items. Posts on Resetera and Twitter highlight a number of reported instances of failed deliveries.

Last night, journalist and presenter Bex April May tweeted to say that she had "tried to document" the unboxing of her new PS5, but that "Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead." May claims that the "delivery was fake 'missed' at midday with a 'we couldn't deliver' message (with no attempt at delivery made)." She goes on to suggest that the console was replaced at that point, with the box delivered later that day.

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUUNovember 19, 2020

Resetera poster Kyonashi tells a similar story, claiming that "after a failed lunchtime delivery and a quick chat with support, my Amazon order swung back around to be delivered around 10pm." Despite apparently ordering a PS5, however, Kyonashi opened the box to find a crate of cat food.

Similar reports from across the UK claim that consoles were replaced with air fryers or rice, while other posters on Twitter and Reddit say that packages were marked as 'handed to resident' despite not seeing or speaking to the delivery drivers. We've contacted Amazon for comment and will update this story when we hear back from them.

While the claims relating to the PS5 have only recently surfaced in the UK, similar reports surfaced in the US last week after the console launched there, while Twitter user CSadler94 says they had "an almost identical issue with my Xbox Series X last week" after they received bed sheets instead of their new hardware.

