Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC trailer reveals release date and new weapons

Mortal Shell will receive its biggest ever update next month in August when The Virtuous Cycle DLC launches on all platforms.

Just below, you can check out the complete release date-related trailer for Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC, which is due to release next month on August 18 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The new DLC is actually a roguelike expansion in terms of how it plays, offering players brand new enemies in brand new locations to take on each and every time they die in combat.

This is poised to switch up the regular action-packed gameplay of Mortal Shell in some big ways. The base game offered some level of mastery for veteran players in terms of learning enemy placements over the hours to better overcome them in combat. The Virtuous Cycle is going to do away with all of that and should be a significant challenge for even the most hardened players.

The trailer above gives us a good look at some of the other content featured in the new expansion. There'll be plenty of new weapons to experiment with, including a hefty-looking axe, flashy swords, and you'll get to mess around as a brand new playable in Hadern, who Mortal Shell players might remember functioned as the protagonist's master of sorts in the base game. You can play as Hadern in either the base game or the new Virtuous Cycle DLC, and they'll have a brand new skill tree to unlock and level up, with new skills revolving around daggers in particular.

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC launches across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month on August 18. When it eventually arrives, the new DLC update will retail for $7.99 and £6.99 across all platforms. Additionally, Mortal Shell will be available on Steam for the first time alongside this DLC, and has apparently been wishlisted by over 300,000 people according to a press release, making it one hotly anticipated game on the platform.

