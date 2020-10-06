Mortal Kombat 11 players think Rambo could be announced this week

Something is being announced for Mortal Kombat 11 this week, and naturally, players have all sorts of theories, which include Rambo potentially being the next DLC character. A brief teaser trailer says an announcement is coming Thursday, October 8, so we won't need to wait long to learn more.

The teaser shows a Tarkatan engaged in a breakneck chase through dense forest. "Who is chasing that Tarkatan?" asks Mortal Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon. Whoever's behind the fleeing Tarkatan is almost definitely the next addition to the Mortal Kombat 11 player roster, and one eagle-eyed Twitter user points out that the teaser resembles a scene from the first Rambo movie.

Oddly reminiscent of this scene from Rambo 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/AJh38ITqj5October 6, 2020

Watching the two clips back-to-back, it is hard to deny the similarities. Both are shot from similar close-up perspectives, and in both scenes the goon quickly turns their head back to see if the chaser is making ground. Coupled with information from a recent datamine (thanks, Bloody Disgusting ), it sure is looking like the real John Rambo is on his way to pummel the cast of Mortal Kombat 11 into the ground.

The data also includes references to Mileena and Rain, so it's possible the new DLC will include three new characters. If it's at all similar in scope to Aftermath , the most recent expansion, it would certainly make sense for the DLC to include more than one character as well as new story content.